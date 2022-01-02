Spider-Man: No Way Home Crosses $600 Million, Now 10th All Time

Spider-Man: No Way Home was not slowed down at the weekend box office, as we said goodbye to 2021 and hello t0 2022. Over the weekend, the film added $52.7 million, good enough for yet another finish at number 1 and pushing its total to $610 million domestically so far. That makes it the tenth highest-grossing film of all time at the domestic box office, and this coming week it will pass Star Wars: The Last Jedi at number 9. Its global total stands at $1.37 billion, which checks it in at 12th all-time worldwide. Looking like this will finish somewhere between $700-750 million at the domestic box office. We say it every time, but crazy numbers for Spidey.

Behind Spider-Man, the big winner at number 2 in Sing 2. Who said musicals are dead at the box office? All they need is to be animated and star animals voiced by celebrities. The Universal sequel added $19.6 million, on a 12% drop from week 1, bringing its total to $89 million. No doubt it is heading over $100 million, and with nothing family-wise opening anytime soon, it should have pretty clear sailing towards making bank. At number 3, The King's Man, with $4.5 million, at number 4 was American Underdog with $4.075 million, and at number 5 was The Matrix Resurrections with $3.8 million, down a whopping 60% and only $30.9 million after two weeks. Ouch. Even on HBO Max, this one is not doing well.

The weekend box office top 5 for the first weekend of 2022:

  1. Spider-Man: No Way Home: $52.7 million
  2. Sing 2: $19.6 million
  3. The King's Man: $4.5 million
  4. American Underdog: $4.075 million
  5. The Matrix Resurrections: $3.8 million

Next week, The 355 opens wide to try and take a chunk of the Spider-Man business, but I doubt that it does. The real test for Spidey will come in two weeks when the latest Scream film opens. Even then, Spidey might still be hard to take down.

