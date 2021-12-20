Spider-Man: No Way Home: Did Sony Even Try to Hide Spoilers?

Let's make no mistake; Sony was going to hit the jackpot on Spider-Man: No Way Home from a pure logistics standpoint, bridging three generations of the franchise into the film since they already let the cat out of the bag of the villains, which were the featured ones from the Sam Raimi and Marc Webb film eras. There are a few head-scratching moments in regards to their marketing, particularly the trailer, what they teased, and what ended up in the film. This is obviously a major spoilers warning, but most of you probably already guessed before even seeing it.

First, going back to star Tom Holland's original comments about how Sony originally wanted to market the film. I would have been perfectly happy if they kept it a turmoil battle between Spider-Man and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). Hell, fans already ate up the fact that Alfred Molina's Doctor Otto Octavius/Doc Ock and Willem Dafoe's Norman Osborn/Green Goblin were already the prominently featured villains. Those two details alone would have been plenty to lead into the release, but nope, Sony, like Strange's spell, released a Pandora's box of extras revealing that all the major villains from Spider-Man's cinematic past will show up with Max Dillon/Electro (Jamie Foxx), Flint Marko/Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), and Curt Conners/The Lizard (Rhys Ifans) also appearing.

The release of all the villains already went too far, as so many studios are guilty of giving away at least half the movie in their trailers. If that wasn't enough, when police are interrogating Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and friends, it was teased by a lawyer's arm; fans speculated that it was Daredevil actor Charlie Cox, who went on to deny his involvement. With the reveal of all the villains, speculation also turned to possible additional Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield rumored to be involved, which both denied publicly. In the case of Garfield, he denied it multiple times.

See where I'm going with this? If Sony stuck with the TWO villains and didn't give away the three others, where do you think fans would go at this point? They're not stupid, and someone seriously dropped the ball as far as potential spoilers. I mean, it's probably great for all the villain actors involved to promote the film, but did they seriously expect to "surprise" fans which most of the Internet correctly already guessed? It's an even worse kept secret than Vincent D'Onofrio's involvement in the Disney+ series Hawkeye. Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently in theaters.