Spider-Man: No Way Home Scores Third Biggest Opening All-Time

Spider-Man: No Way Home will open with the third biggest opening of all time. Domestically, it will come in at $253 million, which is record-setting in many ways. It is the biggest December opening ever, beating out Star Wars: The Force Awakens. It is the highest debut for a Sony film. It is the highest debut for a Spider-man movie. It is the highest debut for a non-Avengers MCU film. That number is the third-highest opening weekend domestically ever, behind only Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War, which it only trails by $4.7 million. When final numbers come out Monday, it could pass that and move to number 2. Worldwide, it scored a jaw-dropping $587.2 million. Madness.

Courtesy of Sony Pictures ©2021 CTMG. All Rights Reserved. MARVEL and all related character names: © & ™ 2021 MARVEL

Spider-Man Completely Dominates

There was not much room for anything else to make money, as Spider-Man accounted for over 90% of all ticket sales. Number two will go to Encanto with $6.5 million. West Side Story continues to disappoint at number three and $3.41 million, while sadly, the new Guillermo del Toro film Nightmare Alley also got crushed with $2.9 million and fifth place. Fourth place went to Ghostbusters: Afterlife with $3.4 million, which could leap ahead of West Side Story when the final numbers come out tomorrow for third. To put it into perspective as to how dominant Spider-Man was: the top ten minus No Way Home combined grossed around $20 million.

The Weekend Box Office Top 5 For December 17th:

  1. Spider-Man: No Way Home: $253 million
  2. Encanto: $6.5 million
  3. West Side Story: $3.41 million
  4. Ghostbusters: Afterlife: $3.4 million
  5. Nightmare Alley: $2.9 million

Next week, Christmas is here, and Spider-Man should continue to make money like crazy. However, it does have competition as The Matrix Resurrections, The King's Man, and Sing 2 will open Wednesday and Friday. Not sure The King's Man will put up much of a fight against those other three, but you never know. The question becomes how well Spidey will hold throughout the holiday with the pandemic starting to ramp up again.

