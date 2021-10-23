Spider-Man: No Way Home Director Calls It "Spider-Man: Endgame"

We're still in the final lead-up to Eternals, but the marketing for Spider-Man: No Way Home has started. We know that this movie is going to explore the multiverse some more and that it's going to be a big movie. Star Tom Holland has already said that they are treating this like the end of a trilogy. The first trailer revealed that they are bringing back some villains from the original trilogy of Spider-Man movies, and there are rumors that we'll be seeing villains from the Amazing series as well. Director Jon Watts recently spoke to Empire, and he described the movie as "ambitious."

"We're definitely trying to be ambitious," director Jon Watts tells Empire in the upcoming new issue. How ambitious? "It's 'Spider-Man: Endgame'," he says, laughing, but seemingly not joking.

Saying that the movie is similar to Avengers: Endgame makes sense since that movie was very much closing the book on the first decade or so of the Marvel universe. It turns out that Holland was the first one to pitch the idea of bringing back previous foes in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and he never thought that they would figure out a way to make it work.

"When I was first pitched the idea, I was like, 'Wow, that would be awesome if we could pull it off'," says Spidey himself, Tom Holland, of the prospect of bringing in famous former foes. "'But there's just no way it's going to work. You're just not going to be able to get everyone to do what they need to do. It's just not going to happen.' But it did happen. And it's crazy."

While Holland might have pitched the idea for Spider-Man: No Way Home, Kevin Feige revealed that they had discussions about bringing back characters from the other movies to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, Feige found that they ran into the same problem that they did with J. Jonah Jameson and J.K. Simmons; this role has been played perfectly once before; how could we cast anyone else?

"I remember having discussions with Amy Pascal years ago," says Feige, looking back on the conversations that first brought the Sony-owned Spider-Man into Disney's MCU. "'Do we want to revisit villains we've seen before?' No, let's do Vulture, and Mysterio, and characters we haven't brought to the screen before. But I remember thinking, 'How would you even do Doc Ock again?', because Alfred Molina is perfect casting. If you ever brought him back, it would have to be him somehow."

Simmons and Molina are up there with some of the best castings in comic book movies of all time, without a doubt (though Simmons does edge out Molina for the top spot, don't @ me). The main thing I'm worried about for this movie is trying to compete with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse when it comes to exploring the multiverse. Into the Spider-Verse is perfect (don't @ me again) and there just isn't any possible way for Spider-Man: No Way Home to top it. We can hope that everyone realizes that and they don't even try.

Summary: For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, directed by Jon Watts, stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau with Marisa Tomei. It will be released on December 17, 2021.