Spider-Man: No Way Home Now 11th All-Time, Passing Lion King

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to wrack up box office records, now at $557.19 million, good enough to make it the 11th highest-grossing film ever at the domestic box office, adjusted for inflation. It is also the third-highest 14 day gross of all-time, after Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. At some point this weekend, it will pass the $600 million mark. Its first real test won't come for another two weeks when the latest entry in the Scream franchise opens, so $700-750 million is not out of the realm of possibility yet.

Spider-Man Climbs Higher And Higher

Some of the other records Spider-Man: No Way Home set: It is the biggest December opening ever, beating out Star Wars: The Force Awakens. It is the highest debut for a Sony film. It is the highest debut for a Spider-Man movie. It is the highest debut for a non-Avengers MCU film. Spider-Man accounted for over 90% of all ticket sales its opening weekend. Combined, the other nine films in the top ten for that weekend only grossed around $20 million. Just sheer, utter dominance. It is now the highest-grossing Sony film ever as well.

Just staggering numbers, Spider-Man, and, boy, did theaters need it as well. However, some could argue that there shouldn't be this many people gathering in theaters right now anyway. I must admit, it is super strange writing about these numbers while also in the back of my mind thinking about all those people being in harm's way. Even weirder is that as I type this, I am now in quarantine with Covid myself. What a strange world we live in.