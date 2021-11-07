Spider-Man: No Way Home Poster Is Here, Teasing Green Goblin Return

Spider-Man: No Way Home released a new teaser poster this evening. The poster shows Peter fighting with some familiar arms belonging to a returning Doctor Octopus played by Alfred Molina. Still, off to the right, there is the more interesting part of the poster, as in the distance, we can see Green Goblin on his glider. As we know from the trailer, the door to the multiverse has been kicked open by Doctor Strange trying to help Spider-Man and make the world forget its Peter Parker. All sorts of Spidey movie characters are expected to return for this one. Check out the new poster below.

Spider-Man Vs. Everyone!

"For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME – Official Teaser Trailer (HD) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rt-2cxAiPJk)

Here's the thing, and I know that most do not agree with this. I really hope that these "cameos" from the other Spider films from the past actually mean something. I am all about fan service to a certain degree, but lately, it has become a crutch for these films, superhero or otherwise if it is in service of the story, awesome. If it amounts to them being onscreen just to get an audience to point at the screen ala that one Leo meme we all know, then I hate it. I hope this is the former.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Marissa Tomei, Benedict Cumberbatch, Alfred Molina, and many more, hits theaters on December 17th.