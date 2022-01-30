Spider-Man: No Way Home Wins Blah Weekend Box Office

Spider-Man: No Way Home continued its march to overtaking Avatar on the all-time box office list, winning a lackluster weekend at the theaters. Snow battered most of the country, especially on the east coast, closing many theaters for the weekend. Because of that, Spidey won with $11 million. The latest MCU film is now $24 million behind Avatar for third all-time, and it just may get there. It has only faced one weekend since the start of the year with any real competition, though that changes next week.

Spider-Man VS The Weather

The total weekend box office will come in around $37 million, the lowest weekend since September 2020. Spider-Man accounted for one-third of that, and at number two was Scream with $7.35 million. The horror sequel has now made $$62 million in three weeks, not too bad. No announcement for another sequel has been made yet, and one wonders if they will. Third goes to Sing 2 with $4.8 million, fourth went to Redeeming Love with $1.85 million, and fifth is The King's Man with $1.75 million, as the order of the top five remains the same from last week.

The Weekend Box Office Top Five from January 28th:

Spider-Man: No Way Home: $11 million Scream: $7.35 million Sing 2: $4.8 million Redeeming Love: $1.85 million The King's Man: $1.75 million

Next week, there is a blizzard that will take over half the country, according to reports, just in time for Jackass Forever and Moonfall to open wide in theaters. Depending on how that storm turns out, we could see a depressed box office and maybe keeping Spider-Man on top yet again. How much closer to Avatar will it get? We shall see. My money is on either Moonfall or Jackass being number one next week, with Spidey at number two. Check back next Sunday, and we will see if I am right.