Spiral: From The Book Of SAW Debuts New Clip W/ Samuel L. Jackson

Spiral: From The Book Of SAW debuted a new clip this morning through our friends over at Bloody Disgusting, and in it, we get a glimpse of Samuel L. Jackson's character, ex-police chief Banks. The film is the first spin-off of the horror franchise that dominated the 2000's horror landscape and a relaunch of sorts that may also be bringing us a new TV show. The last film in the franchise was released in October 2017, almost four years ago, which is an eternity for a franchise that had yearly entries. In any case, you can see the clip down below.

Spiral Looks Like A Return To Greatness For SAW

"Working in the shadow of an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel "Zeke" Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city's gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer's morbid game."

This is looking more and more like a return to the first film, more of a thriller/detective story, and that is awesome. That first film is stained a little by what came after, but it was one of the better crime thrillers in the 2000s. Sure, I don't blame them for the direction they took the franchise, but that first film is miles better than the other ones, and if that is what we are getting with Spiral, then bring it on. We will all find out together when Spiral: From The Book Of SAW opens on May 14th.