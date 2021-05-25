Spiral and Saw Films Headed to Starz This October

When Spiral was released as the newest chapter of the expansive Saw universe, it wasn't exactly a box-office smash considering the struggling box-office returns of a pandemic.

The film cost roughly $25 million to make and currently has earned about $20 million of it back in the box office worldwide, much lower than expected. Spiral is sure to break even at the very least, but the return of the franchise was definitely hindered by the pandemic like just about every film. With that being said, Spiral was strictly a cinematic release; however, it's been announced that the film will head to Starz in the fall of this year. The network nabbed to title exclusively for an October release, just in time for the Halloween season – and likely a great opportunity to have their movie seen by horror fans anticipating new content.

Spiral will hit Starz starting October 8 but also kicks off a joint venture between Lionsgate and Summit label films that will house future releases for the Starz catalog. In a new statement confirming the move, Starz, president of the domestic network, shared, "In time for Halloween viewing, the launch will be followed by the early arrival of the entire Saw franchise on Starz as part of Lionsgate's new theatrical output agreement with Starz for its Lionsgate and Summit label films." She adds, "Starz is excited to expand upon our recently announced theatrical output agreement with Lionsgate bringing more premium content to our subscribers ahead of schedule with Spiral and the blockbuster Saw franchise."

This comes just days after the confirmation that Spiral helped push the Saw franchise into the billion-dollar territory alongside franchises like Alien and Resident Evil. While we aren't sure about the future of Saw/Spiral, it would appear that Lionsgate is far from throwing in the towel on the 17-year-old horror franchise.

Spiral is directed by Darren Lynn Bousman of several Saw films and additionally stars Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson. Will you be checking out Spiral in theaters, or are you holding off for the Starz release?

Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: horror, lionsgate, saw, spiral