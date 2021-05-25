Spiral Helps Saw Franchise Earn Over One Billion in the Box Office

The gruesome horror franchise known as Saw just joined an elite horror club, which comes on the heels of the release of Spiral.

Although the new horror film Spiral aimed to respect yet separate itself from the long-running Saw films, the modest $25 million in a pandemic has earned has helped pushed the franchise into the billion-dollar territory. We've also seen the Saw franchise turn an original, daring idea into a massive success – with (at one point in time) annual releases and a total of nine films for the Lionsgate franchise.

The franchise has now officially moved up to being the second most profitable horror franchise, surpassing Resident Evil and falling just shy of the Alien films. An even bigger feat, the franchise is one of the least expensive to produce in terms of budget ambition, making the profit margin for Saw a lot more significant despite Spiral's struggle to break even.

In a new statement released by Lionsgate's President of Domestic Theatrical Distribution, David Spitz, we learned that the studio is pretty content with where Saw has found itself all these years later. Spitz shared, "We congratulate our friends at Twisted Pictures and all of the filmmakers and stars who have been a part of the Saw legacy. Over the years, our partners have been innovative, creative, and open to new ideas as they have nurtured a microbudget film into a billion-dollar-plus-grossing cultural phenomenon."

While you might wonder if Spiral is a way to end the franchise (again), the team involved has given us hope that we could see more Saw-related work. From a possible sequel to Spiral, an actual Saw 10, or the teased television series in the world of Saw, this billion-dollar world seems to have plenty of steam left to keep bringing fans joy.

Can you believe that Saw is now a top-tier box office franchise?

