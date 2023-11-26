Posted in: Movies, Star Wars | Tagged: daisy ridley, lucasfilm, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, star wars

Star Wars: Daisy Ridley Says New Film Is "Not What I Expected"

Daisy Ridley has revealed that while she hasn't seen a script for her new Star Wars film, what she has seen is "not what I expected, but I'm very excited."

Star Wars has been absent from the big screen since late 2019, and until earlier this year, it didn't seem to be in a huge rush to return. The franchise appeared to be thriving over on streaming with various television shows that, while varied in quality, all seemed to do well with fans. There were a couple of movies on the docket, but everything was either extremely speculative or delayed over and over until it was quietly canceled. Then, at Star Wars Celebration Europe in April, we got the news that not one, not two, but three new Star Wars films were in development, and it wasn't a new trilogy of movies, but three separate films in three different time periods. We already knew about Sharmenn Obaid-Chinoy's film, but at Celebration, it was confirmed that it would be a post-The Rise of Skywalker film, and Daisy Ridley would return as Rey.

Star Wars Begins Its Slow Return To The Big Screen

Since then, some details have been sprinkled here and then, but nothing concrete about what the film will be about. Ridley was doing press for her new movie The Marsh King's Daughter and spoke to Collider about how earlier this year, in January, if you had asked her if she was returning to Star Wars, the answer would have been no because the meetings hadn't happened yet. So, between Sundance in late January and Celebration in early April, that was when the conversations took place. Ridley spoke about the moments leading up to her announcement and walking onto that stage.

"Then it all happened after I came back," Ridley explained. "It was such a nice reception. I was shitting myself before I went on stage because no one knew I was going to that. No one knew I was going to Celebration, bar like Kathy [Kennedy], and there were a couple of people. I was so nervous. Oh my God. It was such a wonderful reception. I'm very excited. The story is really cool. I'm waiting to read a script because, obviously, I don't have any other updates. It's not what I expected, but I'm very excited."

So, it sounds like the script isn't done yet, which is totally fine. The last thing we need is anyone rushing on a Star Wars script, or any script for that matter. Star Wars doesn't usually do one-off films; there have been exactly two so far, so of course, people are already thinking sequels to this film that doesn't even have a script yet. Ridley more or less shot the idea of a trilogy down, revealing, "I know the storyline for one film. That's not to say that that's all it is, but that's what I was told about. And I imagine it will be the next film, I think. I mean, again, I don't know, post strikes and everything, how quickly everything will start up again. But yes, so far, I know the story of one film, and I think people will be very excited."

The other Star Wars films are all in varying levels of development, and everyone else seems to be even more in the pre-planning era than Obaid-Chinoy and her team, so the idea that this one will be next isn't hard to wrap your head around. Dave Filoni is using his film as a final wrap to all of the television shows. So, all seasons need to be released before that can happen. James Mangold just finished Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and is also reportedly working on Swamp Thing for DC Studios. Still no release date, and you can bet people will be speculating about this film for the next couple of years until we get some more solid details. Let's cool it on the sequel or trilogy talk first, though, and let Obaid-Chinoy make her film without expecting to set up two more.

