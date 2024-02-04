Posted in: Movies, Star Wars | Tagged: daisy ridley, disney, film, star wars

Star Wars Lead Shares the Advice She Received Upon Joining the Fray

Star Wars lead Daisy Ridley reveals the advice she received from filmmaker J.J. Abrams after joining the influential sci-fi franchise.

Article Summary Daisy Ridley discusses the weight of her Star Wars role and fan expectations.

J.J. Abrams advised Ridley on the cultural impact of joining the Star Wars saga.

Ridley shares excitement for the New Jedi Order film directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

Steven Knight to write the screenplay for the upcoming untitled Star Wars film.

Star Wars aficionados have plenty of content to forward to, with projects like Ahsoka season two and a Mandalorian movie already in development. However, fans are also increasingly intrigued by a film that's poised to follow Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker with the unexpected return of Rey. Now, with her epic return on the horizon, the recurring franchise star is opening up about what advice she received going into a project with such a dedicated audience.

Star Wars Actor Daisy Ridley Shares Advice She Received from a Veteran Filmmaker

While chatting with Inverse, Star Wars star Daisy Ridley shared advice that she received from filmmaker J.J. Abrams (Star Wars, Star Trek, etc.), divulging, "[Abrams said] 'Understand the scale. This is not a role in a movie. This is a religion for people. It changes things on a level that is inconceivable.' When all of the craziness was going on, I was like, 'I'm good. I'm good. I'm coping fine. Everything's fine.' And I was fine, for the most part. But I think what I was really grappling with was that it was my normal, but it was not normal to other people. For friends and family, or any people who see something in a slightly different way than you do, there's this projection of you, and you in that world, and how it feels to do this and that. And you're like, 'Well, actually, I'm just a human being, separate from that.' It's quite this wrestle of the reality and the fantasy that's often projected onto you."

During a recent conversation with Variety, Ridley revealed the reason she opted to return to the franchise so soon after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, telling the publication, "I'm excited to do the job, but not because [the film's director] Sharmeen is a woman. Her documentaries are amazing. Her idea for the story is cool as shit. No spoilers, but she gave me a rundown of the entire story. If it weren't amazing, I would have been like, 'OK, call me in five years.' But it's worthwhile."

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy will direct the untitled New Jedi Order Star Wars film with its story and screenplay by Steven Knight. The film's release date is currently unconfirmed, but is currently in pre-production.

