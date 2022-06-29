Star Wars Star Mark Hamill on His Most Treasured Memorabilia from Set

There's probably no other actor more synonymous with the Star Wars franchise than star Mark Hamill, who plays the franchise's biggest signature centerpiece in Luke Skywalker across six films and several TV shows since 1977's A New Hope. While the actor wasn't involved in a physical capacity in the George Lucas-directed prequels, he, along with original trilogy co-stars Harrison Ford (Han Solo) and Carrie Fisher (Leia Organa), returned for the sequel trilogy starting with 2015's The Force Awakens. One fan on Twitter asked what Hamill kept that was the most valuable in his franchise memorabilia.

It turns out Hamill's most prized possession is not a lightsaber or a training droid but the boots from A New Hope. The same ones he had on Pinewood Studios filming the scenes on Death Star, the Rebel hangar at Yavin IV, and on location in Tunisia for the Tatooine scenes. As the majority of fans thought the actor would be done with the role after 2019's The Rise of Skywalker, he did make a "return" on the Disney+ live-action Star Wars shows The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. A body double was used with CG used to de-age the actor's likeness to reflect how he looked circa 1983's Return of the Jedi, with his voice also de-aged via voice cloning technology from Respeecher. If there's a second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi, we might finally see what Luke does Tosche Station since he's a regular.

It's not the first time the franchise de-aged an actor as Fisher granted the use of her likeness, as did the estate of the late Peter Cushing for a full recreation of their 1977 selves for Gareth Edwards' 2016 standalone prequel inRogue One. Body doubles were also used for the two actors, along with soundalikes to dub their voices.

My boots from the very 1st film. Don't know their value because I'd never sell them. https://t.co/s2PznV5bED — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) June 24, 2022 Show Full Tweet