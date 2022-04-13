Star Wars Bespin Luke Skywalker 1/6 Figure Revealed by Hot Toys

Hot Toys is taking a trip back to Cloud City as Hot Toys reveals their newest Star Wars 1/6 Scale Figure with Luke Skywalker. Coming to us right out of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, his updated figure features physical upgrades and some missing accessories compared to his 2012 release. Coming in at 11" and 30 points of articulation, two versions of Luke will be offered with standard and deluxe. Luke will feature moveable eyes, the incredible head sculpts with swappable hair pieces, two lightsabers, a blaster, a lightsaber hilt, and a display Bespin base. The Deluxe version will feature an extra Dagobah base and the Luke/Vader head from the mysterious force cave. The Star Wars Luke Skywalker Bespin figure is priced at $285 or $345, with a July – December, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"I can't keep the vision out of my head. They are my friends; I've got to help them." – Luke Skywalker In his path to become a Jedi™, Luke Skywalker headed to Dagobah™ in search of the great Jedi Master Yoda™. Luke trained hard, failing often but learning much from his wise master. During an exercise, the young Skywalker saw a vision of his friends in pain; Luke cut his training short — against Yoda's wishes — to help them in Cloud City on the planet of Bespin™ where Darth Vader™ awaited…"

"To further expand on the renowned DX series, Hot Toys is delighted to officially present a Deluxe Version 1/6th scale collectible figure of Luke Skywalker inspired by his journey from Dagobah to Bespin in order to help Han Solo™ and Princess Leia™ from the Empire. The highly-accurate Luke Skywalker collectible figure is skillfully crafted based on his appearance in the movie. It features a head sculpt with great likeness and separate rolling eyeballs, two styles of interchangeable hair sculptures, finely tailored outfit, a LED light-up lightsaber, an interchangeable lightsaber blade emulating the weapon in motion, a blaster, and a carbon-freezing chamber themed base! This Deluxe Version exclusively includes the vision of Luke seeing himself as Darth Vader and a Dagobah themed base!"

The 1/6th scale Luke Skywalker™ (Bespin) Collectible Figure (Deluxe Version) specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: Episode V The Empire Strikes Back

One (1) newly painted head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs features

Movie-accurate facial expression with detailed skin texture

Newly developed brown hair sculpture with magnetic features

Body with over 30 points of articulations

Approximately 28 cm tall

Seven (7) pieces of interchangeable hands including: One (1) pair of hands for holding lightsaber One (1) pair of gestured hand One (1) left fist One (1) open left hand One (1) right hand for blaster pistol holding

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) tan colored jacket with pockets

One (1) pair of tan colored pants

One (1) brown colored utility belt with blaster holster

One (1) pair of tan colored boots

Weapons:

One (1) LED-lighted blue lightsaber (blue light, battery operated)

One (1) lightsaber hilt

One (1) blue-colored blade in motion (attachable to the hilt)

One (1) blaster pistol

Accessories:

One (1) Luke's severed head in Vader helmet***

One (1) Dagobah swamp diorama themed base***

One (1) Dagobah themed interchangeable graphic card***

One (1) specially designed carbon-freezing chamber themed base with character name and LED light-up function (orange,white light, battery operated)

***Exclusive to Deluxe Version