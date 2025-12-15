Posted in: Disney+, Lucasfilm, Movies, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: matt smith, star wars: starfighter

Star Wars: Starfighter – Matt Smith Has Wrapped Filming

Star Wars: Starfighter star Matt Smith has revealed that he recently wrapped production. The film will be released on May 28, 2027.

Production began in August, moving swiftly thanks to Ryan Gosling's involvement in the film.

Director Shawn Levy confirmed major rewrites, with post-production and possible reshoots on the horizon.

Star Wars pivots back to theatrical releases with this standalone set five years after The Rise of Skywalker.

It sounds like some aspects of Star Wars: Starfighter are coming to an end. The film started production back in August and will be the second Star Wars film on the big screen following the release of The Mandalorian and Grogu since 2019. If there was a franchise that seemed like it was initially thriving on streaming, it was Star Wars, but even they are pivoting away from streaming focus and have greenlit several major films in the last couple of years. The reason this one is making it to the finish line faster than films that were announced before it appears to have a lot to do with star Ryan Gosling's involvement. It sounds like filming might be coming to an end, which makes sense considering the timeline. Matt Smith was recently on This Morning and revealed that he had just wrapped his scenes on the film.

"I finished [Starfighter] yesterday [December 11], and I had to cut my hair for it… Star Wars, yeah, I finished that yesterday. Yeah, yeah, and that's why I have this daft haircut, with this funny little front bit," Smith explained. Smith has done the rounds in a couple of major franchises, so trying to get any information out of him wasn't going to work, but he did say, "[Ryan Gosling]'s in it, who's just fabulous. I think it's really exciting – it's directed by Shawn Levy, who did Stranger Things. He's fantastic. Yeah, I think it's got legs."

Star Wars: Starfighter is still a year and a half away from release, but these movies need a ton of post-production work, and director Shawn Levy did reveal that there were some major rewrites late in the game, so there is a chance that there could be more reshoots than normal to make up for it. Even so, it sounds like things are moving right on time.

Star Wars: Starfighter Went From 0-100 At Lightspeed

The Mandalorian & Grogu will be the official return to a galaxy far, far away on the big screen, but reports about a film from Shawn Levy began in November 2022. Everyone thought that the film seemed like one that wouldn't get much traction for a while since Levy had other projects to work on, but then Ryan Gosling got involved. His [potential at the time] involvement following the massive success of the Barbie meant that Levy's project went from "eventually" to "right now."

That involvement was first teased back in January 2025, but no one confirmed anything, and it seemed they were waiting until Celebration in April 2025, which isn't a surprise. On the stage in front of a bunch of hopefully not-too-jetlagged fans, it was announced that Levy's project would be titled Star Wars: Starfighter. They also confirmed that Gosling had been cast and that the film had been given a prime-time release date of May 28, 2027.

In a press release sent out by Disney, we also got some very vague story details. The release described the film as "a standalone adventure taking place approximately five years after the events of 2019's Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker. … [Star Wars: Starfighter] is an entirely new adventure featuring all-new characters set in a period of time that has not been explored on screen yet." The release also confirmed that production will begin in fall 2025, which makes sense for a May 2027 release date and how much post-production a massive film like this needs. It was reported that Mia Goth had joined the cast in early June. In early August, it was reported that Matt Smith had joined the cast.

Star Wars: Starfighter stars Ryan Gosling, Flynn Gray, Matt Smith, Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre, Simon Bird, Jamael Westman, Daniel Ings, and Amy Adams. It is directed by Shawn Levy and produced by Levy and Kathleen Kennedy. The executive producers are Ryan Gosling, Dan Levine, Mary McLaglen, and Josh McLaglen. The script is by Jonathan Tropper.

