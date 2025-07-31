Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies | Tagged: denis villeneuve, james bond, steven knight

Steven Knight Set To Write Denis Villeneuve's James Bond Film

Amazon MGM Studios has confirmed that Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) will write the script for director Denis Villeneuve's James Bond film.

Amazon MGM Studios confirmed Knight’s involvement after Villeneuve was announced as director in June 2025.

Knight is best known for acclaimed projects like Peaky Blinders, See, and Oscar-nominated film Eastern Promises.

The new Bond film marks a major shift as the franchise transitions from Eon Productions to Amazon MGM Studios.

Amazon MGM Studios has dropped some more information about the new James Bond film, which Denis Villeneuve will direct. When they brought him on, many people assumed he'd also be working on the film's script, but it turns out that isn't the case. While Villeneuve will likely be involved with the process, according to the official social media handles for Amazon MGM Studios, they have signed on Steven Knight to write the script for the new James Bond film. Knight has been involved with many successful TV shows across many different networks, including Peaky Blinders, See, SAS Rogue Heroes, A Thousand Blows, This Town, The Veil, and All the Light We Cannot See. His movie credits include Closed Circuit, Dirty Pretty Things, and Eastern Promises. He's received an Academy Award nomination and several nominations and awards from the British Academy Film Awards to the Writers' Guild of America.

We learned that Villeneuve would direct the next James Bond film just over a month ago, on June 25th, thus ending one round of endless speculation surrounding the film. At the time of the announcement, Villeneuve said (via Variety), "Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since 'Dr. No' with Sean Connery. I'm a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he's sacred territory. I intend to honor the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility, but also incredibly exciting for me and a huge honor. Amy, David, and I are absolutely thrilled to bring him back to the screen. Thank you to Amazon MGM Studios for their trust."

The reception to James Bond leaving Eon Production and the control of producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli was mixed at the time. People assumed that Amazon would lean into its worst instincts and immediately greenlight spinoff television shows and whatnot. Right now, it's still unclear whether or not they will end up going down that road; movie studios are going to movie studios after all, but these last two additions seem to be heading in positive directions.

