Street Fighter: Here Is The Official Synopsis For The New Film

Not only did the first teaser nd character posters for the new Street Fighter film drop, but the official synopsis did as well.

Article Summary Street Fighter film drops first teaser, character posters, and unveils its official synopsis.

Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, and Jason Momoa lead an all-star cast in the new adaptation.

Kitao Sakurai directs from a Dalan Musson script, aiming to launch a major new franchise.

Paramount secures distribution after Legendary acquires rights and several studio changes.

Street Fighter debuted its first footage and a slew of character posters during The Game Awards last night, and now we have the official synopsis for the film as well. Starring in the film are Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, Callina Liang, Roman Reigns, David Dastmalchian, Cody Rhodes, Andrew Schulz, Eric André, Vidyut Jammwal, Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson, and Jason Momoa. It is directed by Kitao Sakurai from a screenplay by Dalan Musson. Paramount has sky-high hopes for this one, wanting it to become a new pillar franchise for the studio. Below is the official synopsis for the film.

Street Fighter Synopsis

Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don't, it's GAME OVER! Helmed by director Kitao Sakurai, Street Fighter is set to bring the battle from the arcade to the big screen with Hadoukens, roundhouses, and all your favorite characters.

Street Fighter has had so many starts and stops on screen in the years since that first film in 1994, starring Jean-Claude Van Dam and Raúl Juliá, which turned out to be the latter's final screen performance. Another film, released to little fanfare in 2009, put any hopes of launching a franchise to bed for some time. Legendary acquired the rights to the series in 2023 and hired the Phillipou Brothers to direct, following the success of Talk To Me. They dropped out late in 2024, and the reins were passed on to Sakurai. Sony was initially set to distribute the film, but Legendary's contract with them expired. Paramount picked up the distribution rights in September.

Street Fighter debuts in theaters on October 16, 2026.

