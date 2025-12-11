Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures, Trailer | Tagged: Cody Rhodes, legendary, paramount, Roman Reigns, street fighter

Street Fighter: Game Awards Shares First Footage Of New Film

The first footage from the new Street Fighter film has debuted, along with 15 character posters. The film hits theaters in 2026.

Article Summary First Street Fighter movie footage revealed at The Game Awards, building major hype for fans worldwide.

The movie brings a wild cast including Roman Reigns, Noah Centineo, Cody Rhodes, and Jason Momoa.

Paramount aims to make Street Fighter a blockbuster franchise, following years of failed adaptations.

Directed by Kitao Sakurai, Street Fighter promises intense action, nostalgia, and big-screen spectacle.

Street Fighter is coming back to theaters next year, and during this year's broadcast of The Game Awards, WWE Superstars Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes took the stage to share the first look at the new film. This is the first time the storied franchise has been in theaters since 2009. Starring in the film are Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, Callina Liang, Roman Reigns, David Dastmalchian, Cody Rhodes, Andrew Schulz, Eric André, Vidyut Jammwal, Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson, and Jason Momoa. It is directed by Kitao Sakurai from a screenplay by Dalan Musson. Paramount has sky-high hopes for this one, wanting it to become a new pillar franchise for the studio.

Street Fighter looks As Ridiculous As It Should

Street Fighter has had so many starts and stops on screen in the years since that first film in 1994, starring Jean-Claude Van Dam and Raúl Juliá, which ended up being the latter's final screen performance. Another film, released to little fanfare in 2009, put any hopes of launching a franchise to bed for some time. Legendary acquired the rights to the series in 2023 and hired the Phillipou Brothers to direct, following the success of Talk To Me. They dropped out late in 2024, and the reins were passed on to Sakurai. Sony was initially set to distribute the film, but Legendary's contract with them expired. Paramount picked up the distribution rights in September.

This first glimpse is exactly what it needed to be: over-the-top, full of crazy action, and offering glimpses of all the characters fans and gamers care about. Now, does that mean that Street Fighter can work as a film? No, and I am still not convinced that it will work. I have been wrong before, and this seems to be the perfect time to try again. That cast is very unique, but full of people capable of getting the job done convincingly.

It is set to hit theaters on October 16, 2026.

