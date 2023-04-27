Street Fighter: New Film Nabs Directors Of Talk To Me The reboot of the Street Fighter film franchise has found its director's.Danny and Michael Philippou seem to be Legendary's pick.

Street Fighter is getting a reboot, and today Legendary found the directors to bring it to life once again. Talk To Me co-directors Danny and Michael Philippou have been tapped to helm the pic, as their film has a ton of buzz ahead of its release this summer. A24 will release it on July 24th. As far as Street Fighter goes, there couldn't be a better time to adapt the franchise again, as Sonic and Mario score big time at the box office and Last Of Us scores huge ratings and awards buzz on HBO. The time is now for video game adaptations. The Hollywood Reporter had the news.

Street Fighter Deserves A Remake

"Street Fighter is one of the more enduring fighting video game franchises of all time. It began life with the 1987 arcade game Street Fighter, and set a high water mark for arcade fighting games with Street Fighter II. The game, released in 1991, was the first to offer a choice of characters and fighting techniques, revolutionizing one-on-one play." Two other films have been made in Hollywood, though both were terrible. In 1993 Jean-Claude Van Damme starred in the version most remember, and it has become a bit of a cult classic, I guess. They show it around me once a year. The other was in 2009, Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li, and the less said about that one, the better.

This means that they can remake this one without fear of anyone really caring what came before. I am sure that the game's fans will embrace this if they stick to the games and don't try to Mortal Kombat it. There doesn't need to be senseless violence and gore in this one, just kick-ass combos and karate. Stick to that, and you will have a hit on your hands.