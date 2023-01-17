Suburban Hell: Raimi, Feig producing, The Bear's Calo Writing Sam Raimi, Paul Feig, and Joanna Calo are teaming up for an adaptation of 2022 novel Suburban Hell. Which will direct?

Sam Raimi is teaming up with Paul Feig for an adaptation of the novel Suburban Hell from author Maureen Kilmer. Joanna Calo will write the script, with Paul Feig and Laura Fischer of Feigco Entertainment producing alongside Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert of Ghost House. Romel Adam and Jose Cañas will oversee production for Ghost House. Calo writing the script should turn heads after impressing everyone writing, producing, and directing The Bear for FX and Hacks for HBO. No word on who will direct yet, but Raimi, Feig, and Calo could all do it. Deadline had the news.

Suburban Hell Sounds Pretty Fun

Here is the synopsis of Suburban Hell: "Amy Foster considers herself lucky. After she left the city and moved to the suburbs, she found her place quickly with neighbors Liz, Jess, and Melissa, snarking together from the outskirts of the PTA crowd. One night during their monthly wine get-together, the crew concoct a plan for a clubhouse She Shed in Liz's backyard—a space for just them, no spouses or kids allowed. But the night after they christen the She Shed, things start to feel . . . off. They didn't expect Liz's little home-improvement project to release a demonic force that turns their quiet enclave into something out of a nightmare. And that's before the homeowners' association gets wind of it. Even the calmest moms can't justify the strange burn marks, self-moving dolls, and horrible smells surrounding their possessed friend, Liz. Together, Amy, Jess, and Melissa must fight the evil spirit to save Liz and the neighborhood . . . before the suburbs go completely to hell."

Really, any of the three main players would be perfect for directing this. Your gut goes to Raimi for the Evil Dead vibes, but Feig can be savagely funny with the material. Calo is also a beast behind the camera, so there is probably no wrong answer here. More as we learn it.