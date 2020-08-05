The Suicide Squad logo has been revealed on Instagram by director James Gunn this afternoon, his birthday treats to us all. Across all of his social media accounts, teasing that much more is to come on August 22nd at DC Fandome. Of course, rumored to be in the cast and the roles that they have been linked to include Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher, John Cena as Peacemaker, Flula Borg, Nathan Fillion, Mayling Ng, Pete Davidson, Sean Gunn, Joaquin Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga, Tinashe Kajese, Peter Capaldi, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Idris Elba, and Michael Rooker have all been cast in currently-unknown roles in The Suicide Squad. See the logo below.

We Still Don't Know A Ton About Suicide Squad

Gunn is still working on the film right now, as it is still a year away, but that does not mean that they cannot start riling up fandom."#TheSuicideSquad team just got me these amazing new official title treatments for my birthday today. And the cast and I have so much more to show you guys on August 22nd at DCFanDome.com. See you there! 💥 #DC #DCFanDome @TheSuicideSquad," Gunn posted on Instagram. What an unselfish guy, giving us fans this present for his birthday.

It remains to be seen what Gunn will be able to do with this merry band of villains and anti-heroes. After the success of Guardians of the Galaxy, however, he has a lot of fanboy cred built up to play with. Here's hoping he gets to get weird with it, while not feeling like the DC version of Guardians.