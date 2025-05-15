Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: Sunrise on the Reaping, the hunger games, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Sunrise on the Reaping: Ben Wang Joins The Cast As Wyatt Callow

Ben Wang is the latest addition to the cast of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, playing Wyatt Callow.

Article Summary Ben Wang joins The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping as District 12 tribute Wyatt Callow in the upcoming film.

Lionsgate confirms the casting with an official press release and a short promotional video announcing Wang's role.

Wang is having a breakout year, starring in The Long Walk and the lead of Karate Kid: Legends before Sunrise on the Reaping.

He is known for American Born Chinese and has wrapped leads in several new independent films and comedies.

The cast of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping just picked up another new face, and this is an actor who is about to have one hell of a 2025 with two major feature films set to come out. Ben Wang is the latest to join the cast Sunrise on the Reaping as Wyatt Callow, District 12 Tribute alongside Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada), Maysilee Donner (Mckenna Grace), and Louella McCoy, as confirmed in a Lionsgate press release. It sounds like we're going to know most of the cast of this film soon, maybe by the end of the month, if Lionsgate keeps announcing people at the pace they currently are. As always, they shared another short video confirming the casting as well.

Wang will star for Lionsgate later this summer in the feature The Long Walk, based on the Stephen King novel of the same name, directed by Francis Lawrence. He is best-known for his starring role of Jin Wang in the Disney+ series American Born Chinese In the event series, making his series debut, he starred in the lead role opposite Oscar winners Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan. He will next be seen starring in the titular role for the Sony Pictures' Karate Kid: Legends, which is releasing in theaters worldwide May 30. Wang was cast in the role after an extensive worldwide search where over 10,000 submissions were received.

Wang recently wrapped lead roles in two independent features. First is Brian, in the title role, opposite William H. Macy, Randall Park and Edi Patterson; the coming of age film is produced by Seth Meyers and Mike Scollins, who also penned the script, and Will Ropp directs. The second is the R-rated Untitled Celebrity Pass Movie, a comedy written by David Wain and Ken Marino and directed by Wain for A Likely Story; Wang stars opposite Zoey Deutch, Jon Hamm & John Slattery. Previously, Wang can be seen as a part of the ensemble in the musical Mean Girls for Paramount Pictures, and he co-starred in the coming-of-age feature film Chang Can Dunk also for Disney+. He is a graduate of the NYU Tisch theater program.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping Book Summary

Summary: "Sunrise on the Reaping will revisit the world of Panem twenty-four years before the events of The Hunger Games, starting on the morning of the reaping of the Fiftieth Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.

As the day dawns on the fiftieth annual Hunger Games, fear grips the districts of Panem. This year, in honor of the Quarter Quell, twice as many tributes will be taken from their homes. Back in District 12, Haymitch Abernathy is trying not to think too hard about his chances. All he cares about is making it through the day and being with the girl he loves. When Haymitch's name is called, he can feel all his dreams break. He's torn from his family and his love, shuttled to the Capitol with the three other District 12 tributes: a young friend who's nearly a sister to him, a compulsive oddsmaker, and the most stuck-up girl in town. As the Games begin, Haymitch understands he's been set up to fail. But there's something in him that wants to fight . . . and have that fight reverberate far beyond the deadly arena."

The film adaptation of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will be released on November 20, 2026. Francis Lawrence will direct from a screenplay adaptation by Billy Ray. Color Force's Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson will produce. Cameron MacConomy will executive produce. The cast so far includes Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy, Whitney Peak as Haymitch's girlfriend, Lenore Dove Baird, Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner, Haymitch's fellow District 12 Tribute, Jesse Plemons as a young Plutarch Heavensbee, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee, Maya Hawke as Wiress, and Lili Taylor as Mags Flanagan. While The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' success will likely shut up anyone who does the whole "who asked for this" dance, this is your reminder that Rachel Zegler very much asked for Sunrise on the Reaping to exist.

