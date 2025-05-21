Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: Sunrise on the Reaping, the hunger games, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Sunrise On The Reaping: Kieran Culkin Cast As Caesar Flickerman

Kieran Culkin has joined the cast of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping as Caesar Flickerman, the host of the Hunger Games.

Lionsgate and producers highlight Culkin's charisma as ideal for Panem's iconic TV host role.

Culkin's recent awards success adds star power to the already stacked ensemble cast.

Sunrise on the Reaping continues casting momentum for the anticipated Hunger Games prequel.

Oh hey, look, another familiar name for someone who only has a very basic knowledge of this franchise. If memory serves, fans enjoyed Stanley Tucci as Caesar Flickerman, and Tucci knew what role and what movie he was in. The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping has been filling out the main and supporting cast for the last month or so, and this is another one of those casting decisions that they needed to absolutely nail because people were going to be picky, and this seems like a pretty good pick, to me. Kieran Culkin has officially joined the cast as Caesar, which was confirmed in a press release sent out by Lionsgate and in one of the short videos they have been attaching to all of these casting announcements.

Erin Westerman, co-president, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said, "Kieran's scene-stealing presence and undeniable charm are perfect for Caesar Flickerman, the sickeningly watchable host of Panem's darkest spectacle. Stanley Tucci made Caesar unforgettable—and now Kieran will make the role entirely his own."

Producer Nina Jacobson added, "Kieran's magnetism, wit, and unpredictability make him a perfect fit for Caesar Flickerman. A host like Caesar transforms brutality into entertainment, and an actor as layered as Kieran makes sure we don't look away."

Culkin went pretty viral throughout the awards season for his quick wit and how charming he was, no matter how many awards he accepted. Sunrise on the Reaping snagged someone who has been hitting home runs on the big and small screen. If there is a big get, this might be one of the bigger ones, and that's saying something with how stacked this cast is.

Culkin recently won the Academy Award® for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in A Real Pain. His performance in "Succession" earned him an Emmy Award among three nominations. He is currently on Broadway starring in the sold out run of "Glengarry Glen Ross" with Bob Odenkirk and Bill Burr. He is represented by WME, Brookside Artist Management and Relevant.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping Book Summary

Summary: "Sunrise on the Reaping will revisit the world of Panem twenty-four years before the events of The Hunger Games, starting on the morning of the reaping of the Fiftieth Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.

As the day dawns on the fiftieth annual Hunger Games, fear grips the districts of Panem. This year, in honor of the Quarter Quell, twice as many tributes will be taken from their homes. Back in District 12, Haymitch Abernathy is trying not to think too hard about his chances. All he cares about is making it through the day and being with the girl he loves. When Haymitch's name is called, he can feel all his dreams break. He's torn from his family and his love, shuttled to the Capitol with the three other District 12 tributes: a young friend who's nearly a sister to him, a compulsive oddsmaker, and the most stuck-up girl in town. As the Games begin, Haymitch understands he's been set up to fail. But there's something in him that wants to fight . . . and have that fight reverberate far beyond the deadly arena."

The film adaptation of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will be released on November 20, 2026. Francis Lawrence will direct from a screenplay adaptation by Billy Ray. Color Force's Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson will produce. Cameron MacConomy will executive produce. The cast so far includes Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy, Whitney Peak as Haymitch's girlfriend, Lenore Dove Baird, Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner, Haymitch's fellow District 12 Tribute, Jesse Plemons as a young Plutarch Heavensbee, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee, Maya Hawke as Wiress, Lili Taylor as Mags Flanagan, Ben Wang as Wyatt Callow, Ralph Fiennes as President Snow, Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket, Iona Bell as Lou Lou, and Molly McCann as Louella. While The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' success will likely shut up anyone who does the whole "who asked for this" dance, this is your reminder that Rachel Zegler very much asked for Sunrise on the Reaping to exist.

