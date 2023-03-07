The Super Mario Bros. Movie Directors On A Stronger Version of Peach The directors of the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie are opening up about altering Peach to showcase a more powerful interpretation.

We're a little less than a month away from the highly anticipated theatrical release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which is very likely gearing up to be a massive title for Nintendo and the beloved Mario IP. As of now, we're already confirmed to meet Mario, Luigi, Toda, Princess Peach, Donkey Kong, Bowser, and more. However, it also appears that we're also looking to partake in other fun Mario concepts or inclusions like the always iconic Mario Kart scene depicted in the film's first official trailer.

Now, with Mario getting closer to its epic cinematic event, the film's directors (Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenicare) are finally shedding light on the retooled setting for the story and a new depiction of Peach.

"It's Mario's goal to save his brother from Bowser's clutches," the directors recently explained to Total Film (first reported by ComicBook.com) before going on to elaborate, "He has to go on this epic adventure to do that. So Luigi, who's a famously nervous, anxious character, finds himself in the worst possible predicament: having to survive interrogations with Bowser and make it through that gauntlet."

A Powerful Version of Peach is Integral to The Super Mario Bros. Movie

When it comes to a more empowered Peach in the upcoming Mario film, they later go on to tease a more refined interpretation of the beloved character, sharing, "She's the monarch who leads this kingdom of hapless, adorable Toads. We were thinking about how strong that person would need to be to protect those people. All that informed the idea for Peach's character in our movie."

Now that it's confirmed that this interaction of Peach will be a badass instead of a damsel in distress, perhaps we can get Daisy in the mix for a future sequel? Just a little food for thought, Nintendo!

The Super Mario Bros. Movie arrives in theaters exclusively on April 5, with a standard release and a 3D version of the film for those who want a fully immersive experience.