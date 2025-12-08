Posted in: Movies | Tagged: supergirl

Supergirl: The First Teaser Trailer Will Be Released This Week

James Gunn has revealed that the first teaser trailer for Supergirl is dropping sometime this week.

Article Summary James Gunn confirms the first teaser trailer for Supergirl will debut this week on social media.

Supergirl stars Milly Alcock as Kara, following her first appearance at the end of Superman.

The film features a unique take on Supergirl, highlighting her tougher, more "hardcore" origins.

Supergirl is set for a theatrical release on June 26, 2026, with Craig Gillespie directing.

Everyone is trying to figure out what the future of Warner Bros. is going to be with this new acquisition, but there are a bunch of movies slated to come out in the next year that still need our support. It would be a real shame if the entire 2026 slate was impacted by everyone assuming that the sky was falling. One of the big movies that's coming out next year is Supergirl. We first met Kara at the end of Superman and James Gunn shared on his official social media that a teaser is coming out this week. We also got some footage, and Kara has all the attitude in the world.

Supergirl Flies Into Theaters Next Year

Supergirl has put together an impressive cast and crew. They first brought on writer Ana Nogueira, who was announced in November 2023. After months of speculation and posts starting to rival the best of them, we finally got word that Milly Alcock would be playing Supergirl at the end of January 2024. In April 2024, we learned that Craig Gillespie would be the director, and some of the supporting cast started filling out, with Matthias Schoenaerts joining the cast as Krem of the Yellow Hills. In January 2025, Jason Momoa joined the cast as Lobo. David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham were cast as Kara's parents in mid-January 2025.

Gunn explained at the time of the initial Supergirl announcement, "In our series, we see the difference between Superman, who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl, who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She's much more hardcore; she's not exactly the Supergirl we're used to seeing." Much like Superman, which transitioned from Superman: Legacy to simply Superman, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow was shortened to just Supergirl in June 2025. Supergirl will be released on June 26, 2026.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!