Supergirl: New TV Spot And Featurette Spotlight Jason Momoa's Lobo

A new 30-second TV spot and a short behind-the-scenes feature for Supergirl spotlight Jason Momoa's return to the DC Universe as Lobo.

Article Summary Supergirl unveils a new 30-second TV spot highlighting Jason Momoa’s debut as Lobo in the DC Universe.

A behind-the-scenes featurette offers fans an early look at Lobo’s design and Supergirl’s cosmic stakes.

Warner Bros. ramps up marketing ahead of leaks, getting audiences buzzing about Supergirl’s big screen return.

The new footage fuels anticipation for Supergirl, which soars into theaters worldwide on June 26.

Supergirl is going to be flying into theaters before we know it, and it seems like Warner Bros.' marketing money hasn't been nicked by Netflix quite yet, since they are already getting that ball rolling. Today, we got a new 30-second TV spot. Those usually don't start dropping until the month before, and a very short featurette, both of which are spotlighting Jason Momoa as Lobo. It's probably best to get this out there in the open because if there are any leaked images, you don't want that to be the audience's first impression, and getting ahead of a visual leak like this isn't a bad idea. Or they were always planning to show off this design early in marketing; either way, it's about to become a topic of conversation among fans.

Supergirl: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Truth. Justice. Whatever. Supergirl lands in theaters June 26.

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, will be in theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, starring Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice.

Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

DC Studios heads Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film, which is based on characters from DC, Supergirl based on characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi.

DC Studios Presents a Troll Court Entertainment Production, The Safran Company Production, A Film by Craig Gillespie, Supergirl, which will be in theaters and IMAX® across North America on June 26, 2026, and internationally beginning 24 June 2026, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

