Sydney Sweeney, Vanessa Kirby Join Ron Howard's Eden Cast

Sydney Sweeney and Vanessa Kirby have joined the cast of Ron Howard's new thriller Eden which will have production start in November.

Sydney Sweeney and Vanessa Kirby have signed on to join the growing cast of Ron Howard's new thriller Eden. Previously titled Origin of Species, the two will star alongside Jude Law, Ana de Armas, and Daniel Bruhl. Sweeney and Kirby replace Alicia Vikander and Daisy Edgar-Jones, who have departed the project. Also joining up yet again with the director is composer Hans Zimmer, marking their tenth time working together on a film. Deadline had the news of the castings, as production at this moment is set to begin at the end of November.

Sydney Sweeney & Vanessa Kirby Are Very In-Demand

Based on two different accounts of the same true story, the film is being described as "a darkly comic tale of murder and survival, set around a group of eclectic characters who abandon civilization for the Galapagos. They are all searching for the answer to that ever-pressing question that plagues us all: what is the meaning of life." Producing are Imagine Entertainment's Ron Howard, Brian Grazer, and Karen Lunder; AGC Studios' Stuart Ford; and Bill Connor and Patrick Newall.

Heck of a cast for this one. Sydney Sweeney and Vanessa Kirby are two of the most in-demand actresses working right now. Rumors have had Kirby attached to Fantastic Four at Marvel Studios, while Sweeney has filmed her role as Julia Carpenter in Sony's Madame Web film. That film is slated for release on February 16th as of right now. Ron Howard has been making some of his best work these last few years, so grabbing these two for Eden is a huge coup—more on this one as we find it out.

