Tangled: Kathryn Hahn is Reportedly In Talks To Play Mother Gothel

Kathryn Hahn is reportedly in talks to play the villainous Mother Gothel in the live-action reimagining of Tangled.

Disney recently confirmed Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim as Rapunzel and Flynn Rider in the new reimagining.

The Tangled remake follows Disney’s trend of adapting recent animated classics, joining Moana on the slate.

Michael Gracey will direct, with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson handling the script for the upcoming Tangled movie.

Well, this really isn't that surprising, all things considered. When it comes to these live-action remakes and reimaginings, once the ball gets rolling, they tend to gain momentum pretty quickly. If the cast for the live-action reimaging of Tangled is more or less confirmed by the summer, no one should be that surprised. There has been a director and writer on board for a year, so there were likely pre-production things getting done. Yesterday, Disney confirmed that Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim had been cast as Rapunzel and Flynn Rider. Today, Deadline is reporting that Kathryn Hahn is reportedly in talks to play the villainous Mother Gothel. We would like to present Exhibit A to the court:

Thank you for your time. That will be all. (Being in talks means that nothing has been confirmed at the time of writing, and this isn't the first big name that has been circling this role).

The Tangled Reimaging Almost Didn't Happen

The original Tangled was released in 2010, and for a while, some Disney fans had a complicated relationship with the film. It was the first Princess film to deviate from the hand-drawn look that had been the studio's default since its inception. However, the film has become more and more beloved as the years have gone on. The film grossed just under $600 million at the worldwide box office on a budget of $260 million and could be seen as the beginning of Disney's new era.

Once it became apparent that Disney was willing to remake things that had come out in the last few years with Moana, it was clear that Tangled was very much on the table. In December 2024, we learned that director Michael Gracey and Jennifer Kaytin Ronbin were set to write the script. Once things were restarted following Snow White's underperformance, there was the normal slew of reports and rumors about who was casting for what. In January 2026, we learned that Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim had been cast as Rapunzel and Flynn Rider. There isn't any additional information. However, if I were a betting woman, casting Alan Tudyk in a non-speaking role would be a good bet.

