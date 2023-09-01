Posted in: Box Office, Movies, Trailer | Tagged: amc, taylor swift, The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift May Have Already Won The Weekend Box Office For Oct. 13th

Taylor Swift kind of already won the Box Office battle for October 13th. In 24 hours, she made $37 million in presales for The Eras Tour Film.

Taylor Swift announced yesterday that she was bringing her mega-popular The Eras Tour to theaters with a brand new concert film on October 13th. That was enough to get Blumhouse to move The Exorcist: Believer off the date and move up a week to October 6th, and now it looks like she may have already won the weekend box office battle for Oct. 13th. Deadline reports that the singer brought in $37 million from presales when tickets went live yesterday, giving it a projected gross of $70 million for that weekend. To put into perspective how crazy that is, The Force Awakens sold $20 million in presales in its first 24 hours.

Theaters Welcome Taylor Swift With Open Arms

TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert film, a theatrical concert experience, will open at AMC Theatres on Friday, October 13. Every U.S. AMC Theatre location will run at least four showtimes per day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. To ensure the theatrical event is accessible and affordable for Taylor Swift's millions and millions of fans, all adult tickets to TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert film will be priced at $19.89, plus tax; children's and senior tickets at $13.13, plus tax (except for AMC's branded premium large format screens)

TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert film will be available in IMAX at AMC and Dolby Cinema at AMC and at AMC's other branded premium large format screens for their standard upcharges. In anticipation of the first day of advance ticket demands, AMC has bolstered its ticket server capacity to handle traffic at more than 5 times the current record for the most ever tickets sold in an hour. This marks the inaugural step of a new line of business for AMC Entertainment. In addition to exhibiting TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert film at its own theatres, AMC is also acting as the theatrical distributor, securing locations and screens with numerous other movie theatre operators throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Theaters should be dancing in the lobbies over all this. This fall was already not looking the strongest compared to the summer, and combined with strike uncertainty and big films starting to shift to 2024, they needed a surefire hit like this. Thank you, Taylor.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!