Posted in: Fathom Events, Movies | Tagged: teenage mutant ninja turtles, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Extends Its Run, Sequel Release In March

Fathom Entertainment has extended the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 35th anniversary screening by a week, and the sequel will get a re-release in March 2026.

Article Summary Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' 35th anniversary theater run extended one more week, now until August 28.

Fathom Entertainment announces the 1991 sequel will return to theaters for its 35th anniversary in March 2026.

The original film's re-release saw box office success, grossing over $3 million in early days of its run.

Fan enthusiasm for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles keeps classic screenings thriving in theaters nationwide.

https://youtu.be/ips0ox5GD6g

The proof that moviegoers will drop money to get the opportunity to see their favorite movies in theaters continues to roll in. Companies like Fanthom Entertainment have been known for this for many years, as they hosted anniversary screenings when they were a much more niche thing. However, movie theaters lived and died by re-releasing classic films, and it feels like we are announcing a new limited theatrical run for your favorite movie. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is a movie with plenty of problems, but it was seminal for a certain segment of young fans. That one is in theaters right now, but the numbers have been so good that Fathom is keeping the film in theaters for an extra week. So now you have until August 28th to check out the original film in time for its 35th anniversary. Tickets for the current run of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle screenings are on sale right here.

That's not all, though, because Fathom has also confirmed that the second film, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze, will also return to theaters for its 35th anniversary in March 2026.

"The devoted fans of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise have shown up in droves with so much passion and enthusiasm in celebration of the iconic film's 35th anniversary. Fathom Entertainment is thrilled to extend its theatrical run for a third time and add an additional full week in select theatres until August 28. Even better, we have confirmed with our partners that Fathom is bringing back the 1991 sequel to the big screen in March 2026," said Ray Nutt, Fathom Entertainment's Chief Executive Officer. "With more than $3M in box office revenues in the early days of its theatrical return engagement. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 35th Anniversary is currently the highest grossing 2025 classic/repertory film for Fathom Entertainment."

Since it appears that screenings like the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles aren't going anywhere, what movie do you want the chance to see in theaters next?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!