Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – We Talk To Kevin Eastman

We talk to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles co-creator Kevin Eastman about Mutant Mayhem! The film is now available to rent or buy on digital.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is a bonafide hit, and now that the film is on digital, you can enjoy it again and again at home or on the go. I myself have watched it five more times since theaters; it is that good. To help celebrate the release of the film for at-home viewing, we were able to sit and chat for a few minutes with the man himself, Kevin Eastman, to discuss the success of this version of his creations, what characters surprised him, how much he loves the villain of the film Superfly, where this version goes from here, and even a couple teases on the comic side about The Last Ronin 2. Check it out below.

How Many Times Have You Watched Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Now?

After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend, April O'Neil, helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them. Starring Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo), Sharon Brown Jr. (Mikey), Micah Abbey (Donnie), Brady Noon (Raph), Jackie Chan (Splinter), Ayo Edebiri (April), Ice Cube (Superfly), Seth Rogen (Bebop), John Cena (Rocksteady), Paul Rudd (Mondo Gecko), Rose Byrne (Leatherhead), Post Malone (Ray Fillet), Hannibal Buress (Genghis Frog), Natasia Demetriou (Wing Nut), Maya Rudolph (Cynthia Utrom), and Giancarlo Esposito (Baxter Stockman).

I am on record as loving this version of the TMNT, as is our EIC, Kaitlyn Booth. Now that we know a TV Show, a video game, and possibly a sequel film are all on the way, it thrills me to know that this version of these characters I have loved for all 39 years of my existence is in good hands. Many thanks to the team over at Paramount for getting me this time with Kevin, a true bucket list item.

