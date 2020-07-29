Tenet Has a New Release Date So IMAX Released a New Poster

We got word from Warner Bros. that they are planning on releasing Tenet to the world next month while leaving a majority of the United States behind. The movie is set to open in 70 different markets and "select cities" in the United States, but no one has said what cities would be seeing the movie. Warner Bros. appears to be mainly doing this to make up for the rather large budget that Tenet has while also seeing if the movie industry can survive without the domestic box office. The United States is currently one of the hot zones for the COVID-19 virus, and many cities, including Los Angelas, appear to be losing the fight against the virus. Some of this has to do with people deciding that Their Racist Uncle and Your Aunt Who Is Part Of A MLM know more about the virus that the CDC or the WHO. Because of that, people haven't been social distancing, and they haven't been wearing their masks, which is why we aren't getting a full release of Tenet next month. You need to wear your masks or not going to the movies is going to be the smallest of our problems. Since the film is technically coming out, IMAX has released a new poster that looks a whole lot like a poster we got for Inception.

This looks familiar…

Let it be known that someone else made this joke on twitter before I could. Anyway, if you're one of the seventy markets getting Tenet, you can see it on August 26th, and if you're in one of the "select cities" where the movie is releasing in the United States, you can see it on September 3rd. Or don't actually because it isn't safe to go out and breathe recycled air in a room with people not wearing masks while they stuff popcorn in their faces. The second season of The Boys drops on the 4th; you should stay home and watch that instead. Please wear a mask.

Tenet, directed by Christopher Nolan, stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh.