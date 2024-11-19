Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: 4K Steelbook, art the clown, Terrifier 3

Terrifier 3 Digital And Disc Release Revealed, In Time For Holidays

The digital and physical media release dates for slasher Terrifier 3 are known, and Art the Clown will be home for the holidays.

Article Summary Terrifier 3 arrives on digital November 26, just in time for Thanksgiving movie nights.

Physical media, including special editions, hits shelves December 17 for Christmas gifting.

The release features extras like a making-of documentary and a sneak peek at Art Attack.

A limited edition box set offers collectibles like a mini-mask and an Art The Clown ornament.

Terrifier 3 did exceptionally well in last month's theatrical run, scoring $85 million worldwide. It is written and directed again by Damien Leone. The film stars David Howard Thornton, Lauren LaVera, Elliott Fullam, Samantha Scaffidi, Antonella Rose, Margaret Anne Florence, Bryce Johnson, Alexa Blair Robertson, Mason Mecartea, Krsy Fox, Clint Howard, Jon Abrahams, Chris Jericho, Daniel Roebuck, and Jason Patric. And today, fans have good news about when they can invite Art The Clown into their homes. After a Steelbook went up for preorder already, Bloody Disgusting today announced that the film will be on digital services on November 26th for Thanksgiving gatherings and on physical media on December 17th so the Christmas slasher can be under the tree.

Terrifier 3 Release Details

After surviving Art the Clown's Halloween massacre, Sienna and her brother are struggling to rebuild their shattered lives. As the holiday season approaches, they try to embrace the Christmas spirit and leave the horrors of the past behind. But just when they think they're safe, Art the Clown returns, determined to turn their holiday cheer into a new nightmare. The festive season quickly unravels as Art unleashes his twisted brand of terror, proving that no holiday is safe.

Terrifier 3's physical release will include the following special features: a making-of documentary, a "Eulogy" log, a stills collection, and a sneak peek at a new documentary titled Art Attack. I'm not sure what that last one is, as it was not fully detailed. Who knows, maybe they will include a surprise Terrifier 4 tease since it will be coming eventually.

Terrifier 3 will be available on DVD, Blu-ray, a limited edition Blu-ray, 4K Blu-ray, and a Blu-ray box set that includes soap, polaroids, a barf bag, Art The Clown mini-mask, an enamel pin, and an ornament. All of these editions can be preordered here right now, and I wouldn't wait. If you want that box set, that will definitely sell out.

