Terrifier 3 Adds Jason Patric To The Cast As Filming Wraps Up

Terrifier 3 has finished filming, and actor Jason Patric has joined the cast of the film. Art the Clown returns to theaters on October 11th.

Terrifier 3 has wrapped filming, according to a Deadline exclusive, where they also revealed that horror veteran Jason Patric has also joined the cast in an undisclosed role. Also starring in the film are Lauren LaVera, Samantha Scaffidi, Elliot Fullam, Chris Jericho, and, of course, David Howard Thorton as Art The Clown. "To say it's an honor and a privilege having Jason on board is an understatement," said director Damien Leone. "He's one of the best actors of his generation and has a deep respect for this franchise and his craft which is why I'm thrilled for fans to see his pivotal role in the Terrifier universe. It's not every day I get to work with the star of some of my favorite films (if you know me, you know how I feel about The Lost Boys in particular), so this has been a dream come true and a very exciting collaboration to say the least."

Terrifier 3 Becoming The Must-See Horror Film of 2024

Terrifier 3, if you have not heard, is taking place at Christmas and is a holiday-themed slasher film. Art is bringing his brand of horror to the holiday festivities in Miles County. The original release date for the film was changed, and it will now hit theaters in October, which makes way more sense than releasing in November. Still, as a holiday slasher, it bothers me that it is not coming out as close to Christmas as possible. If you had asked me at the beginning of 2024 what the most-anticipated horror film of 2024 would be, I would not have guessed Terrifer 3. That this has become such a powerhouse horror franchise at all is a miracle and speaks to how much slasher fans are desperate for new content. And make no mistake: they also want it as gory as possible. I think the days of PG-13 slashers being successful are over. You have to go big in these now.

Terrifer 3 will open in theaters on October 11th.

