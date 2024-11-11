Posted in: Exclusive, Horror, Interview, Movies | Tagged: damien leone, exclusive, horror, interview, Samantha Scaffidi, terrifier, Terrifier 3

Terrifier 3: Scaffidi on Transitioning from Final Girl to Villain

Samantha Scaffidi (Payback) spoke to about not dying a hero and living long enough to see herself a villain Damien Leone's Terrifier 3.

Few ever get the chance to live on both sides of the spectrum regarding horror franchises, but Samantha Scaffidi was provided that golden opportunity in Damien Leone's Terrifier 3. As the protagonist in the 2016 original, her character Victoria Hayes was met with a tragic fate, becoming horrifically disfigured but locked up in a mental institution. We start to get a general idea of how worse off she becomes in the 2022 sequel Terrifer 2 before we see the full fury and wrath of demonic changes sharing Art the Clown's (David Howard Thornton) sadistic ways. Terrifer 3 reunites Scaffidi and Thornton's characters as allies with the second film's protagonist, Sienna Shaw (Lauren LaVera), struggling to overcome her trauma years ago to battle Art again during Christmas. Scaffidi spoke to Bleeding Cool about whether the franchise's success affects filming the latest sequel, dealing with the psychology of changing Victoria, working with Leone, and enduring the grueling makeup process to get into character.

Terrifier 3 Star Samantha Scaffidi on Victoria's Sadistic Turn

Bleeding Cool: Given the success of the first two films, did you feel pressure with 'Terrifier 3?'

Of course! Especially with how the role expanded for me, specifically for the third one, and how I was shifting gears into more of a villainous state, there was pressure and not wanting to disappoint the fans.

Did it feel surreal teaming up with David instead of being chased by him? Do you prefer doing the chasing or being the one chased?

I prefer being the one to chase, but I love David and whenever he was chasing me in the original 'Terrifier,' it was hard not to keep a straight face. It was a lot of fun to team up with him, and I felt less pressure to keep a straight face because we had a lot of fun together in those scenes.

How do you transition from being the final girl to becoming a villain? Was there anything external that helped guide you through the change? Did David or Damien provide any additional assistance beyond what was in the script?

Going from final girl to villain, there had to be a major distinction to make that one character would die, and the other would live, and it was difficult to accept the end of a character I loved, Victoria Hayes. She had it brutal throughout the franchise, and her end is even more of a blow. To go into being a villain is a completely different character; we're starting from basically zero. Damien had specific things in mind because he had his world in his head. He already had a look and gave me references, telling me, "You should watch Bette Davis in 'What Happened to Baby Jane?' (1962)," so I had a few things to go from, but he is a collaborator.

I did some research but looked more for permission from fellow actors because Damien wanted a manic, childlike villain, something we hadn't seen before in possessions, so we were trying to take it in a different direction. I was looking for permission to just go far. How can I take this character far with freedom and without fear? Combined with those practical effects that do a lot of heavy lifting at once, I'm in an energy that takes over.

How does Damien stand out as a horror visionary?

It's hard to "compare" him because he's such a genius to me. I've only had a front-row seat to Damien, but the thing specifically about Damien I respect is that he has such an imagination, which we've witnessed and experienced. He's got such a beautiful sense of humor, and then, combined with horror, is something we've never seen anything like before. There's also a level of collaboration and integrity that has been such a beautiful thing to witness and experience firsthand. There are so many moments in which he could have taken the easy road and could have taken a check. The vision and the world of 'Terrifier' would have changed, but instead, he kept the faith and stayed faithful to the fans. That's why we have all the success.

When I spoke to David, he told me how you were struggling with the makeup and could only see through a little hole in one eye. What was that process like, and was it more difficult to get into the makeup or have it stay on during filming?

It was a curveball, the makeup, because I had never experienced anything like that. It was six to eight hours of makeup, which means I moved around a lot for someone like me who doesn't sit still. As much as I suffered, I put Heather [Albert] and the special effects team through hell by constantly moving while they were doing technical and beautiful artwork. It was extremely difficult getting in because it did feel like slow torture. I compare it to taking a flight from New York to London. The flight from New York to London is less painful and much shorter, but getting in was an experience. Being in it when we're in the moment, you commit and get lost in the scene. As David had mentioned, it was difficult for me not only to look through a small hole but also to have one eye. I was doing scenes where I was, Damien likes to say, "Legally blind," which is hard because you're trying to act, and sometimes having to do the scene to the wall because of where you can see out of the hole is not the right position for the camera. I would be doing many of my scenes with Lauren, but I wasn't looking at her. I was looking at a light stand. It was an interesting hurdle to get over. It's badass, it looks great [laughs].

What is your favorite Victoria scene?

I'll say in 'Terrifier 3,' and it's an odd one to like. My favorite Victoria scene in 'Terrifier 3' is the scene in the attic with the glass [laughs], which was ridiculous because I never thought that would be the scene I liked. As a scene that encapsulates true darkness and evil, this character embodies, encompasses, and says it all. She derives much pleasure from the suffering of others and the perfect visual [laughs]. Combined with Jon Abraham's scream and David doing the little "Shame on you." That would be my favorite.

What were the biggest differences as far as the scale and production you noticed in the third film compared to previous productions? Was it immediately noticeable that you had more resources to work with?

The first one, weirdly, was so long ago. It might have been easier in a lot of ways because we had fewer people and had to keep it more minimal. There were many times when we would be working, but then the actors, David and I, and we'd go off, and we'd have a lot of fun taking videos of each other and acting like idiots to pass the time. It was a lot more innocent time. "The more money, the more problems" becomes surprisingly a reality. When we get a bigger budget, there are more things and people at play.

For us, Damien for the third [film], even though we have like a lot bigger budget, he writes like $100 million movie in his head and on the paper, so even though we have what seems to be a lot of money, we don't have what we need to do those ideas. We had a lot of money — a luxury — and we got to work with Christian Tinsley's Studio. They're unbelievable and the best in the business. That is like an insane luxury for Damien because he's not doing the makeup. It's also a luxury for us as actors because we're taken care of and by the best.

Also, it's still cold, and we're shooting at abandoned locations overnight for certain hours because that's when we can get to the location. The first film, even though we had the least amount, might have been easier, but I also had a different experience since I was also in prosthetics.

Terrifier 3, which also stars Elliot Fullam, Sarah Voigy, Chris Jericho, and Kailey Hyman with appearances from Daniel Roebuck, Jason Patric, Tom Savini, and Clint Howard is available in theaters.

