Terrifier Creator Reveals Why He Passed on a Studio Reboot

The filmmaker behind Terrifier 3 reveals that a larger studio hoped to reboot the franchise ahead of its third installment.

Article Summary Terrifier 3 creator Damien Leone refused a studio reboot to keep the franchise's NC-17 rating and signature gore.

Leone revealed studios wanted to reboot Terrifier for a wider audience with an R rating and less gore.

Terrifier 3 will feature Art the Clown in a Christmastime slasher, continuing the franchise's intense horror.

The third installment arrives in theaters on October 11th, unleashing chaos in Miles County on Christmas Eve.

After two gruesome entries, the Terrifier film series has found relative success within the horror genre world, proving to be an indie franchise that's not afraid to take big (and brutal) swings. In the next few months, audiences will once again have the chance to revisit the world of Terrifier with Terrifier 3, taking the story into an unexpected Christmastime slasher event where Art the Clown is prepared to terrorize a few returning faces alongside plenty of new ones.

Now, during a recent interview with Terrifier creator Damien Leone, the filmmaker revealed that ahead of its third entry, a studio offered to reboot the franchise within an R-rated setting as opposed to its current NC-17 rating. Leone tells Total Film (reported by GamesRadar+), "They wanted to reboot it for a wider audience. That's not what I was interested in. They would say, 'It's gotta be rated R, it can't be as gory as you made it.'" He then elaborates, "I knew they'd never let me shoot the first 10 minutes of what I wanted to do [in Terrifier 3]. So, I thought, 'Let's just stay true to what this franchise is.'"

Terrifier 3 Plot Details and Official Release Date

The official synopsis for Terrifier 3: In Cineverse and Bloody Disgusting's Terrifier 3, directed once again by Damien Leone, Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) is set to unleash another round of chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they peacefully drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve. Written and directed by Damien Leone, Terrifier 3 comes courtesy of Dark Age Cinema Productions. Phil Falcone Produces, with Lisa Falcone acting as Executive Producer. Co-producers include Michael Leavy, Jason Leavy, George Steuber, and Steve Della Salla. Brad Miska, Brandon Hill, and Erick Opeka, Executive Produce for Cineverse. Matthew Helderman and Luke Taylor also Executive Produce.

Terrifier 3 arrives in theaters on October 11th. Will you be watching this one?

