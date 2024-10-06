Terrifier 3 Filmmaker Discusses Vicky's Role in the Franchise

Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: damien leone, film, horror, terrifier, Terrifier 3

In just a few days, Damien Leone's gruesome horror universe is set to return with Terrifier 3, taking a Christmas approach to the franchise's standard Halloween backdrop. While we'll be getting a few favorites like Art the Clown or the second film's lead, Sienna, there's also the return of Vicky, whose role in the franchise still needs to be explored. Here's what Leone recently had to say about Vicky's return in Terrifier 3.

Damien Leone Says Vicky Has One of the "Most Important Roles" in the Terrifier Franchise

Speaking to Screen Rant, the filmmaker explains, "It always excited me where we left off with her because it's not the most typical thing where you have this final girl or the character we set up to be the final girl, who then turns into a monster. She loses her mind, and she becomes a murderer, and then just finds a way to keep her on a thread through the movie. And in part two, she plays a pivotal role, and she now plays one of the most important roles in the entire franchise." He adds, "She's essentially possessed by The Little Pale Girl, the apparition that is The Little Pale Girl in part two takes Art the Clown's head, brings it into another dimension, possesses Vicky, because she's a broken character, and she's susceptible. Basically, she is able to rebirth Art the Clown into existence."

The official synopsis for Terrifier 3: In Cineverse and Bloody Disgusting's Terrifier 3, directed once again by Damien Leone, Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) is set to unleash another round of chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they peacefully drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve. Written and directed by Damien Leone, Terrifier 3 comes courtesy of Dark Age Cinema Productions. Phil Falcone Produces, with Lisa Falcone acting as Executive Producer. Co-producers include Michael Leavy, Jason Leavy, George Steuber, and Steve Della Salla. Brad Miska, Brandon Hill, and Erick Opeka, Executive Produce for Cineverse. Matthew Helderman and Luke Taylor also Executive Produce.

Terrifier 3 arrives in theaters on October 11, 2024.

