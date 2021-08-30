Netflix Acquires Rights To New Texas Chainsaw Massacre Film

Texas Chainsaw Massacre will next rev up on Netflix. The streamer has secured the rights to the latest film in the franchise, produced by Fede Alvarez, filmed in Bulgaria last year. Elsie Fisher ("Castle Rock"), Sarah Yarkin (Happy Death Day 2U), Mark Burnham (Wrong Cops), Moe Dunford (The Dig), Olwen Fouéré (Mandy), Alice Krige ("Star Trek"), Jacob Latimore (The Maze Runner), Nell Hudson (Victoria), Jessica Allain (The Laundromat), Sam Douglas (Snatch), William Hope (Dark Shadows), and Jolyon Coy ("War & Peace") all-star in the new film, which is directed by David Blue Garcia. Chris Thomas Devlin wrote the script. Legendary will be releasing this new Texas Chainsaw film, which is the ninth film in the franchise. The Hollywood Reporter reported the news.

Netflix Secures Its Big Slasher Franchise With Texas Chainsaw Massacre

"The new movie takes place years after the shocking events of the original, in a setting where Leatherface hasn't been seen or heard from since. Per Netflix and Legendary, the film seeks to pick up where the Hooper and Kim Henkel film initially left off, bringing the most notorious horror franchise back to life in the same bold and provocative manner that it was first introduced to the world."

And with that, Netflix has a slasher franchise they can hang their hat on. There is no way that this is not successful on a streamer like Netflix, unless it is utter garbage, like the last film in the franchise Leatherface was. However, the creatives behind this one are much better than that film, so I would expect that this will be far from the last time we see a new Texas Chainsaw film. I would imagine this is pretty close to being ready to release, though maybe not by Halloween this year. My guess is early 2022.