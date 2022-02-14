The 355 Is Already Hitting Digital And Blu-ray On February 22nd

The 355 came to theaters in early January and… didn't do well at all, really. I was up against the run of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and nothing was taking the wall-crawler down, including a group of female agents played by Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Bingbing Fan, Diane Kruger, and Lupita Nyong'o. Some would argue that this one should have been released directly to streaming in this new Hollywood. They will get their wish sooner rather than later. The 355 will hit digital services and Blu-ray on February 22nd. Below you can find the cover for the Blu-ray release and the list of the special features.

The 355 Blu-ray Release Details

"When a top-secret weapon falls into mercenary hands, wild-card CIA agent Mason "Mace" Brown (Jessica Chastain) joins forces with rival German agent Marie (Diane Kruger), former MI6 ally and cutting-edge computer specialist Khadijah (Lupita Nyong'o), and skilled Colombian psychologist Graciela (Penélope Cruz) on a lethal mission to retrieve it. The unlikely team must also stay one step ahead of a mysterious woman, Lin Mi Sheng (Bingbing Fan), who is tracking their every move as the action rockets across the globe."

And here is the list of features and the specs for the disc:

DELETED SCENES

CHASING THROUGH PARIS – Cast and filmmakers discuss the first day of shooting on THE 355 and how the choreographed chase sequence through the Parisian arcade set the tone for the entire production.

CHASING THROUGH PARIS – Cast and filmmakers discuss the first day of shooting on THE 355 and how the choreographed chase sequence through the Parisian arcade set the tone for the entire production.

ACTION THAT HURTS – A behind-the-scenes look at the stunts featured in the film's centerpiece action sequence.

RECONSTRUCTING MARRAKESH – From footage of construction to a set tour with Production Designer Simon Elliott, we'll come to understand why the cast was so blown away by the accuracy of the Moroccan set.

CHAOS AT THE CITY OF DREAMS – Cast and filmmakers deconstruct the film's final set-piece, from exploding ceilings to major shoot-outs to the ultimate show-down fight between Jessica Chastian's and Sebastian Stan's characters.

16:9 2.39:1 Widescreen

Languages/Sound: English (DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, Bonus Content Dolby Digital 2.0) and French Canadian (DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1)

Subtitles: English, French Canadian, Latin American Spanish