The Addams Family 2 New Standee Released for CinemaCon

MGM and United Artists released a new standee for their upcoming animated sequel The Addams Family 2. It's one of the photo op standees where you can get in the car and go on a family vacation with the Addams as well. Those featured are Gomez (Oscar Isaac), Morticia (Charlize Theron), Wednesday (Chloë Grace Moretz), Pugsley (Javon 'Wanna' Walton), Uncle Fester (Nick Kroll), Cousin It (Snoop Dog), Thing with a Hula girl, and Grandma (Bette Midler). The sequel comes on the heels of the 2019 animated reboot directed by Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon; both are returning to direct the sequel. Writing the sequel are Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit based on the characters by Charles Addams that was originally adapted for television in 1964 that ran for two seasons and 64 episodes.

Previous Adaptation of The Addams Family

The 2019 Addams Family was a box office success making almost 10 times its original budget at $203.8 million globally. The original 1964 TV series starred John Astin, Carolyn Jones, and Jackie Coogan. The 1991 live-action film adaptation directed by Barry Sonnenfeld and starred Raul Julia, Anjelica Huston, and Christopher Lloyd in the Gomez, Morticia, and Uncle Fester roles, respectively brought renewed interest in the franchise. The success spawned a panned sequel in 1993's Addams Family Values.

In addition to the upcoming animated feature, Netflix is looking to focus on the daughter in a spinoff called Wednesday with Jenna Ortega playing the title character along with Luis Guzmán as Gomez and Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia. The Addams Family 2 also stars Bill Hader (Barry) and Wallace Shawn (Young Sheldon) and is slated for release on October 1. In the meantime, here's the trailer for the film that features Thing, Fester blowing himself up with dynamite, Cousin It, and Wednesday sparing us the impropriety of Fester's glory.

