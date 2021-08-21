The Addams Family 2 is Getting a PVOD-Theatrical Day-and-Date Release

Another family animated movie falls to the COVID-19 delays. Last week, reports surfaced that Sony was shopping Hotel Transylvania: Transformania to Amazon for a reportedly $100 million, but the deal isn't done. That wasn't that surprising and not just due to rising COVID-19 numbers. That would have put the movie up against The Addams Family 2, and that would absolutely have split the audience. It's unclear whether or not the Sony and Amazon deal has been finalized, but this new report might play a part in that. According to Deadline, The Addams Family 2 is going to have a theatrical and PVOD day-t0-date released on October 1st. The reported price will be $19.99, which might seem like a lot for one person, but that is an excellent deal for a family, and families are absolutely the target audience for a movie like this.

The Addams Family was released on October 11, 2019, and grossed over $200 million at the worldwide box office. While the reviews were mixed, it appeared that the audience really liked the more comic-accurate animation style, and the performances were really excellent. MGM announced The Addams Family 2 on October 15th, just four days after the movie came out, and the release day has only moved two weeks in the following two years

Summary: "Morticia and Gomez are distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with "scream time." To reclaim their bond, they decide to cram Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester, and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. Their adventure across America takes them out of their element and into hilarious run-ins with their iconic cousin, It, as well as many new kooky characters. What could possibly go wrong?"

The Addams Family 2, directed by Greg Tiernan, Conrad Vernon, and Laura Brousseau, stars Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Kroll, Bette Midler, Snoop Dogg, Bill Hader, Wallace Shawn, and Javon "Wanna" Walton. It will be released in theaters and on PVOD on October 1st.