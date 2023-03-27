The Aristocats Live Action Remake Being Directed By Questlove The Aristocats is getting the live action remake treatment from Disney and Questlove has been tapped as the director.

The Aristocats is the next live action remake on the way from Disney, and they have found their director. Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson will be behind the camera for the film, fresh off of winning the Best Documentary Oscar for Summer of Soul last year. he is a founding member of hip-hop group The Roots, having won and been nominated for numerous Grammy's over the years, and also performing as the house band for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. This will be his feature film directorial debut. Deadline had the news of the film and director choice.

The Aristocats Probably Heading To Disney+

"When a retired opera singer leaves her inheritance to her cat, Duchess (Eva Gabor), and three kittens, the woman's butler drugs the cats and abandons them in the countryside in order to inherit the fortune himself. Lost in unfamiliar territory, Duchess and the kittens meet Thomas O'Malley (Phil Harris), an alley cat willing to help them return to their home in Paris. They meet several kooky characters along the way, including two English geese and an alley cat jazz band." The Aristocats animated film was released in 1970, and was actually the last Walt Disney Animation film that featured involvement with co-founder Roy O. Disney. Back then, it grossed $191 million, and was the twentieth released Disney animated film.

This is an inspired choice for a director, but I think this has Disney+ original written all over it. It is hard to imagine a world where this would have any shot at being a success at the box office these days, but who knows? Stranger things have happened. One thing is for sure, with him involved, the cast is going to be superb. Everyone loves Thompson, and will be blowing him up to be a part of it. More on the cast as we learn it.