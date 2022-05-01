The Aviary Dramatizes Escape from NXIVM-like Cult

In this episode of Castle Talk, Jason chats with Chris Cullari and Jennifer Raite, directors of the new film The Aviary, which premieres April 29 in theaters, digital, and on-demand from Saban Films.

The Aviary is the pair's directorial debut and stemmed from their observations about the whistle-blowing members who fled the NXIVM cult in recent years (as seen in HBO's The Vow and Starz' Seduced. But as with any script, it grew from there.

Say the producers about the film:

Trapped at Skylight's isolated desert campus, The Aviary, Jillian (Akerman), and Blair (Izzo) join forces to make a treacherous escape. Alone in the harsh wilderness, they are consumed by paranoia and unable to shake the feeling that they are being followed by the cult's leader, Seth (Messina), a man as seductive as he is controlling. With supplies dwindling and their senses failing, Jillian and Blair are faced with a horrifying question: how do you run from an enemy who lives inside your head?

The Aviary stars Malin Akerman (Dollface, Watchmen), who also executive produced, alongside Lorenza Izzo (Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, Knock Knock), and Chris Messina (I Care A Lot, The Mindy Project). It's produced by Marcei A. Brown (Get Out, Blackkklansman), Andrew Miller (Nothing), celebrated prestige television producer Jessica Rhoades (Utopia, Dirty John, Sharp Objects), and former Blumhouse Head of Production Jeanette Volturno, who most recently served as executive producer on David Gordon Green's Halloween Ends and Iris K. Shim's Umma.

