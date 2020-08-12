The Babysitter: Killer Queen Hits Netflix September 10th, New Images

The Babysitter: Killer Queen is hitting Netflix on September 10th. A sequel to the 2017 horror/comedy, all of the cast is back for this second installment, as is director McG. The film is written by Dan Lagana and Brad Morris & Jimmy Warden and McG. The film stars Judah Lewis, Emily Alyn Lind, Jenna Ortega, Robbie Amell, Andrew Bachelor, Leslie Bibb, Hana Mae Lee, Bella Thorne, with Ken Marino, Chris Wylde, Carl McDowell, Juliocesar Chavez, Maximilian Acevedo, Jennifer Foster, and Helen Hong. The first one was a pretty big buzz film for Netflix back when it was first out. Some new images from The Babysitter: Killer Queen were released today, you can check them out below.

We Were Not Sure We Needed A Sequel To The Babysitter in 2017

The set up for the sequel is as follows: "Two years after defeating a satanic cult led by his babysitter Bee, Cole's trying to forget his past and focus on surviving high school. But when old enemies unexpectedly return, Cole will once again have to outsmart the forces of evil." Pretty basic stuff, and I can appreciate that it sounds like they are not going to come up with some wacky idea for how the satanic gang are back. It is more like "Here they are" and that is that.

Here is what we had to say back in 2017 about the original: "Overall, you can find worse ways to spend an evening in. Come for the first half and then laugh along at the ridiculousness of the rest. There are some genuine bright spots before it all collapses in on itself toward the end. Just please: do not give us the sequel teased at the end. One Babysitter is more than enough." So, I guess we will have another one after all. If it is entertaining like the first one, then that is okay.