The Bad Guys Return For A New Short Film Attached To Dog Man

The Bad Guys are returning for a new short film titled Little Lies and Alibis, which will be shown in theaters alongside Dog Man later this month.

The Bad Guys is one of Dreamworks' most underrated films, and it's so good that the studio saw beyond the fact that it wasn't exactly a box office smash hit (and by that, I mean it did $250 million on a $69-$80 million budget) and not only greenlit a sequel which will be out later this year but also some shorts and specials. There was a Christmas special that was released on Netflix that seemed to get lost in the frenzy, but they are doing the very smart thing and attaching the next short, titled Little Lies and Alibis, to the studio's next release, Dog Man. They released a short teaser trailer for the short film today. So, if you're planning on seeing Dog Man later this month, you're also going to get a new short featuring the Bad Guys as well. The Bad Guys 2 will be released on August 1, 2025.

The Bad Guys 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Everyone's favorite felons are back, and this time, they've got company.

In the new action-packed chapter from DreamWorks Animation's acclaimed comedy smash about a crackerjack crew of animal outlaws, our now-reformed Bad Guys are trying (very, very hard) to be good, but instead find themselves hijacked into a high-stakes, globe-trotting heist, masterminded by a new team of criminals they never saw coming: The Bad Girls.

Based on the New York Times best-selling book series by Aaron Blabey, which has soared from 8 million to over 30 million copies sold since the first film's release in 2022, The Bad Guys 2 stars the stellar original cast, led by Academy Award® winner Sam Rockwell as Mr. Wolf, SAG award nominee Marc Maron as safe-cracker Mr. Snake, SAG award nominee Craig Robinson as master-of disguise Mr. Shark, Grammy winner Anthony Ramos as Mr. Piranha and Emmy winner Awkwafina as hacker Ms. Tarantula, aka "Webs."

The returning voice cast is joined by a new trio of comedic powerhouses as The Bad Girls: Oscar® nominee Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple) as Bad Girls leader Kitty Kat, a dangerously clever snow leopard; Oscar® nominee Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Movie Film) as Pigtail, a brilliant Bulgarian wild boar engineer; and Emmy nominee and comedy icon Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll, Poker Face) as Doom, a wry raven with a knack for deception.

From celebrated returning director Pierre Perifel and producer Damon Ross, The Bad Guys 2 also features the alumni voice talents of Emmy nominee Zazie Beetz as Governor Diane Foxington, BAFTA winner Richard Ayoade as Professor Marmalade, Emmy winner Alex Borstein as Police Chief (now Commissioner) Misty Luggins and Lilly Singh as sensationalist reporter Tiffany Fluffit.

The Bad Guys 2 is co-directed by JP Sans, who served as head of character animation on the first film. The music is by Oscar®-nominated returning composer Daniel Pemberton. It will be released in theaters on August 1, 2025.

