The Batman: Barry Keoghan Has Done "A Ton Of Back Work" On The Joker The Banshees of Inisherin star Barry Keoghan says that he is prepared to return as the Joker in the sequel to The Batman.

We know from recent interviews that director Matt Reeves has not finished the script for The Batman 2 yet and that Bruce Wayne will remain the emotional focal point of the story. Usually, in Batman stories, they are taken over by the villains because they are more interesting than Batman. Reeves is attempting to do the opposite of what nearly all Batman stories have done for decades, and according to the reviews and box office of the first film and the number of spinoffs that are being worked on, it's working for him. At the end of the first film, we met Barry Keoghan as this universes version of the Joker, and he had formed a little team-up or friendship with Paul Dano as the Riddler. Keoghan is having a hell of a fall season as The Banshees of Inisherin has done extremely well, and Keoghan was rightfully praised for his role. He was recently on the Happy Sad Confused podcast (via ComicBook.com) and said that he has an entire notebook full of notes for when and if he is called up to play the Joker again.

"Obviously, I'd love another crack," Keoghan revealed. "I've got a ton of back work done on him. If an opportunity does arise, but, you know, they make the call, and I've got to respect that. … Definitely. Definitely. Definitely, because I've got a few other things I'd love to bring. Actually, I have this little half-Moleskin book I've written a lot in already, and so yeah, I want to show people what that is."

We are probably a ways away from hearing anything about The Batman 2. It sounds like Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios are giving everyone behind the camera the space they need to try and make the lightning strike twice. It would be nice to see a Batman movie with a version of the Joker where the Joker doesn't end up taking over the entire production. Is that what this sequel would be? Who knows, but Reeves knew the can of worms he was opening with that tease, and you don't make empty promises to comic book fans. They know how to hold a grudge.

