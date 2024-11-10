Posted in: Batman, Max, Movies, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged:

The Batman Part II: Colin Farrell Says He Hasn't Read The Script Yet

The Penguin might be airing its finale tonight, but star Colin Farrel says he hasn't seen the script for The Batman Part II yet.

There were not a lot of winners in the previous era of DC movies, but one that was hard to deny was The Batman. The movie was a critical and commercial success in every way that matters, and while it took a little while, Warner Bros. did announce a sequel at CinemaCon in April 2022. However, the film was not in a hurry to get to the big screen, which is completely fine. When you managed to pull in $772 million at the worldwide box office in early 2021, you get all the time you need to get things done. However, director and writer Matt Reeves wasn't sitting on his hands, not doing much. He was working on The Penguin spin-off show starring Colin Farrel, which started its eight-episode run on September 19, 2024, on Max and wrapped on November 10, 2024. The show was a critical and commercial success, another win for Reeves, DC, and that little corner of the DC Universe.

The Batman Part II was delayed from October 2025 to October 2026 in March 2024, but that wasn't surprising to anyone paying attention. Several people asked cast members if they had seen a script, specifically Jeffrey Wright, but he said he hadn't seen anything yet. It sounds like none of the cast has seen the script yet. Farrel is doing the press rounds for the show as it wraps up its first season, and he spoke on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show with Julia Cunningham (via Deadline) and said he hasn't seen anything but is very interested to see where things could go from here.

"I have no idea what the second film is gonna be. I heard Penguin features in it. I haven't read it," he said. "It'd be interesting to see where we pick up from. There's been so much pipe laid. It'd be interesting to see where it goes from here, you know? But he would be quite different."

Reeves took to social media after The Penguin aired its final episode to shed a little more light on what we can expect from The Batman Part II: "We are excited to share tonight's finale with you. And we look forward to bringing you the next chapter of our epic crime saga in The Batman Part II." It's safe to say that this is the second home run for Reeves and his corner of the DC Universe, so we anxiously await to see if he can pull it off again in the next movie. The Batman Part II is currently set to be released on October 2, 2026. All eight episodes of The Penguin will soon be available to stream on Max.

