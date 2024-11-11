Posted in: Batman, Max, Movies, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged:

The Batman Part II: Colin Farrell Was Told He Has "Five Or Six Scenes"

The Penguin star Colin Ferral hasn't seen a script for The Batman Part II yet, but he was told that he'll be in "five or six scenes."

The Penguin ended its first season yesterday, and with it, we have a corner of the DC Universe that is actually working on multiple levels that aren't made by the CW or woefully underappreciated and underrated on streaming services. We love to see it. [Note: I know Sandman is technically DC, don't @ me.] Anyway, the show is set to serve as a bridge between the two Batman films, but it's not entirely clear what that bridge will lead to. We have some theories, but nothing definitive, which makes sense, considering it sounds like no one has seen the script for The Batman Part II yet. Star Colin Farrel has said in two different interviews that he hasn't seen the script yet, including a season finale wrap-up interview with The Hollywood Reporter. However, it sounds like people are giving Farrel an idea of what he could be in store for. While discussing the last scenes in the finale, Farrel revealed that he'd been given an estimate of how many scenes he'll have in the sequel.

"There is a degree of almost delusion psychopathy present in the last scene," Farrel said. "So how is that taken up in the second film? I was told I have five or six scenes. I don't have any hopes or any expectations. I'm really an open book, and that's the way I get excited by shit or not."

While The Batman might have looked like a one-off when Warner Bros. and DC first started talking about it, it must have evolved into something different early on. It's not uncommon for actors to be signed to multi-film deals. We've all heard about the buckwild contracts that Marvel stars sometimes end up in. Hollywood always wants a trilogy, and they must have had some inkling that The Batman and any sequels could be trilogy-worthy. Farrel has revealed that he, too, signed one of those three-picture deals, so if The Batman Part II keeps up the quality of the previous film and now The Penguin and does well at the box office? Well, it's pretty safe to assume that Warner Bros. will try to get that lightning to strike yet again.

The Batman Part II is currently set to be released on October 2, 2026. All eight episodes of The Penguin will soon be available to stream on Max.

