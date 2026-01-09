Posted in: Batman, Max, Movies, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: sebastian stan, The Batman Part II

The Batman: Part II – Who Is Sebastian Stan In Talks To Play?

The other day, we learned that MCU MVP was in talks to join the cast of The Batman: Part II, and now we might know what role he's in talks to play.

Article Summary MCU star Sebastian Stan is reportedly playing Harvey Dent, aka Two-Face, in The Batman: Part II.

The film marks Harvey Dent's fourth live-action movie appearance, following previous Batman adaptations.

The Batman: Part II faced several delays but now has a script draft and is moving forward in development.

Matt Reeves returns as director, with the film currently set for release on October 7, 2027.

The other day, word came down that Marvel Cinematic Universe MVP Sebastian Stan was reportedly in talks to join the cast of The Batman: Part II. At the time, it seemed that we didn't know who he was in talks to play, but it now appears that might not be the case. Not only is The Hollywood Reporter confident that they know who Stan is in talks to play, they aren't saying he's in talks at all, but has officially joined the cast. Who is playing? Harvey Dent, aka Two-Face.

The Batman: Part II would be the fourth big screen appearance for the character of Harvey Dent. He appeared in the first Batman movie, played by Billy Dee Williams, though Harvey hadn't been disfigured yet. He came back in a big way in Batman Forever as one of the primary antagonists, played by Tommy Lee Jones. There were significant criticisms of this portrayal, and despite the weird scars, the darkness of the character often felt at odds with the lighter tone of the film overall. The third didn't have that problem as the character, played by Aaron Eckhart, had a significant role in The Dark Knight. We saw Harvey's fall from grace in this film and his death. Harvey was also featured in several of the live-action TV shows, including Gotham, Titans, and Gotham Knights.

Harvey Dent being in The Batman: Part II makes a lot of sense, all things considered. This is a corner of the DC Universe grounded in reality, and Harvey's story is one that is rather realistic. A righteous man working in the justice system is left severely disfigured after a violent attack and suffers a psychotic break from his injuries. It's just a shame that we're once again going back to this well, considering how many times we've been here before.

The Batman: Part II Is Taking Its Sweet Time, And That's Fine

The Batman Part II was officially announced at CinemaCon in April 2022, and things have been all over the place ever since. Fans have been seeing smoke everywhere, and while timelines change, Warner Bros. kept delaying the film instead of just pulling it from the schedule and giving it a more solid release date when everyone involved knew things were ready to go. The constant delays have led to all sorts of rumors about this movie to the point that James Gunn has had to make multiple public statements assuring everyone that the film is happening and they were just waiting for the script from director Matt Reeves and Mattson Tomlin.

At the end of June 2025, we had some movement that would finally make people calm down. Reeves took to social media with Tomlin and shared a picture of a piece of paper with a Batman logo on it. It appears the first draft of the script for The Batman: Part II is probably done. Now, this is only a first draft since Gunn has been pretty upfront that they hadn't received any drafts yet, so there is still more work to be done, but any creative writer will tell you that you can't edit or improve what doesn't exist, so a first draft that needs a lot of improvement is better than no draft at all. At the time of writing, The Batman: Part II has a release date of October 7, 2027.

