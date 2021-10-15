The Batman: Posters for Batman and Riddler Debut Ahead of DC FanDome

One of the big stars of DC FanDome is looking like it's going to be The Batman, which kind of makes sense. The first look at the movie dropped during the first FanDome, and despite the fact that we haven't seen anything from the film since last August, it's still something that people are talking about on a fairly regular basis. We're less than six months away from the theatrical release so having this movie be a significant part of FanDome made sense in the same way that Wonder Woman 1984 was a substantial part of the first. They are continuing to hype up this movie with two new posters from the official Twitter account for Batman and Riddler, and they are keeping the red and black motif going. It's striking, if nothing else.

The Batman hasn't had the easiest ride to the big screen. This is a movie that was initially going to be a Ben Affleck starring and directing production. However, Affleck decided to drop out due to personal issues citing that he thought doing the movie would "cause him to drink himself to death," which is an entirely valid reason to step away. Reeves eventually cast Robert Pattinson to the decry of many fanboys who haven't seen Pattinson in anything but Twilight and eerily mirroring the initial response to Affleck's casting. Now the movie is at the top of many of those same fanboys lists for next year. Funny how that works. We'll have to see how this new trailer looks, but as someone who loves the Planet of the Apes movies that he did, we can probably rest assured that this one is going to be at least decent, if not great.

The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves (the Planet of the Apes films), stars Robert Pattinson (Tenet, The Lighthouse, Good Time) as Gotham City's vigilante detective, Batman, and billionaire Bruce Wayne; Zoë Kravitz (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Mad Max: Fury Road) as Selina Kyle; Paul Dano (Love & Mercy, 12 Years a Slave) as Edward Nashton; Jeffrey Wright (the Hunger Games films) as the GCPD's' James Gordon; John Turturro (the Transformers films) as Carmine Falcone; Peter Sarsgaard (The Magnificent Seven, Black Mass) as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson (Farewell Amor) as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; with Andy Serkis (the Planet of the Apes films, Black Panther) as Alfred; and Colin Farrell (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Dumbo) as Oswald Cobblepot. It will be released on March 4, 2022.